Cheptegei asks Police for Coaster van

Since John Akii-Bua's historic gold medal for Uganda at the 1972 Olympics, the Uganda Police Force has been the powerhouse of Ugandan athletics. An astonishing four out of five Ugandan Olympic gold medals have been clinched by officers from the force.

Among the illustrious names are multiple Olympic and World champion Joshua Cheptegei and 2020 Tokyo 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai, Uganda's first female Olympic gold medallist. The only exception to this golden rule is Stephen Kiprotich, the London 2012 marathon champion, who hails from the Uganda Prisons Service.

Uganda has been a consistent presence at the Olympics since its debut in 1956, missing only the boycotted 1976 Games. The country has carved a niche for itself in athletics and boxing, amassing a total of 13 medals. Five of these are gold, with two belonging to the legendary long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei.

While speaking at a reception on Friday at Protea Hotel organised by Uganda Police for the six representatives of the force at the Olympics, Cheptegei, who won his final race on the track before announcing his switch to the marathon, asked the representative of the Inspector General of Police to consider fulfilling the pledge of a bigger van.

Uganda sent a delegation of 25 athletes to Paris, six of whom were from the Uganda Police Force. They include Cheptegei, Stella Chesang, Chemutai, Mercyline Chelangat, Victor Kiplangat and Martin Kiprotich Magengo.

In 2021, the athletes were promised a double cabin truck and Coaster van to transport players to various venues. The team currently uses a double cabin truck, which Cheptegei says is inadequate for the growing squad.

"We're still looking forward to the coaster, which is a bigger means of transport. We had six athletes at the Olympics but we can still take more if we can go to more training venues. The coaster is a big asset to us," Cheptegei said.

Calling the Friday dinner a 'soup event', Deputy Inspector General of Police James Ocaya acknowledged the request, promising a grander celebration for the athletes in the near future. He hinted at a larger event organised by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Uganda Police Force to recognise the athletes' achievements.

Athletes join Interpol director Fred Enanga (C).

"The main course is yet to be served. The political leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the management of the UPF are organising a mega gala to celebrate sports achievements in the Uganda Police Force where individual and group categories shall be appreciated and rewarded," he said.

Going for fresh talent

As Cheptegei and other top athletes transition to new events, concerns have arisen about the future of Ugandan athletics.

Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee, urged the police force to expand its talent search to ensure a steady pipeline of athletes. Cheptegei echoed this sentiment, emphasising the need to discover and nurture young talent in various disciplines.

"We need to spread out to other event areas. I want to see continuity. I have moved to a marathon so is Chesang. I think we can recruit some of the young boys and girls to continue with the winning spirit," Cheptegei noted.

The next edition of the Games is scheduled for 2028 in Los Angeles in the U.S.

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT OLYMPICS

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Silver)

2020 Tokyo: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

2020 Tokyo: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (5000m Gold)

2024 Paris: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Gold)