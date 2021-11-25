Cheptegei given Shs100m for training facility

Long distance athlete Joshoua Cheptegei receiving a cheque of Sh100m from Nile Breweries' Majok Amou in Jinja on November 24, 2021.PHOTO / DENIS EDEMA

By  Fred Mwambu

Nile Breweries, through their flagship brand Nile Special, has injected Shs100m into the Joshua Cheptegei training facility.
The brand managing director David Valencia unveiled the package in a colorful event on Thursday at the Dams Water in Jinja.
Valencia announced the sponsorship while launching the company’s ‘unmatched in Gold’ Campaign. The Nile Special brand that also supports the Uganda Cranes boasts of 21 Monde Gold Medals and it's through that record that they coined the “Unmatched in Gold” campaign which is now associating with serial gold winner Joshua Cheptegei.

