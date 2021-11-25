Cheptegei given Shs100m for training facility

Nile Breweries, through their flagship brand Nile Special, has injected Shs100m into the Joshua Cheptegei training facility.

The brand managing director David Valencia unveiled the package in a colorful event on Thursday at the Dams Water in Jinja.

Valencia announced the sponsorship while launching the company’s ‘unmatched in Gold’ Campaign. The Nile Special brand that also supports the Uganda Cranes boasts of 21 Monde Gold Medals and it's through that record that they coined the “Unmatched in Gold” campaign which is now associating with serial gold winner Joshua Cheptegei.

"This is moment that we have called it gold meets gold," Majok Amou Marketing Lead Nile Breweries Limited said during the unveiling.

"We are recognising Cheptegei for his achievements and that is why we are putting Sh100m to support his project. We will be part in materializing his dream to bring Ugandans to the world stage through the construction of a training facility in the athletics cradle of this country – Kapchorwa.”

The brand will start honouring the commitment next year.

Cheptegei launched a Sh1.7b Fundraising drive towards the construction of a training facility in Kapchorwa soon after returning from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where he won gold and silver medals in the 10,000 and 5,000 metres respectively.