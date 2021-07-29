Cheptegei not my rival - new sensation Kiplimo

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

A ged just 15, Jacob Kiplimo was Uganda’s youngest Olympian when he featured in the 5000m Heat 1 at the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil. Fast-forward, he is among the contenders when a 26-man field lines-up for the men’s 10000m final at the National Stadium on Day One of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Games tomorrow.

“To me, according to my training and program, I hope there is something good,” Kiplimo told this paper in an interview before heading to Tokyo. “I am expecting something good. I am aiming to be on the podium.”

The 20-year-old has a target, just like that for his senior counterpart Joshua Cheptegei - the gold medal over this 25-lap distance.

World 10000m champion and record holder Cheptegei, 24, is the favourite to win the first medal on offer in track and field at the XXXII Olympiad.

If he does achieve it, Cheptegei will add to his Commonwealth double, World Cross-country title among other honours thereby becoming Uganda’s sports G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time).

Owing to their identical target, there has been talk of a rivalry between Cheptegei and Kiplimo but the latter disputes it. “We are like brothers,” Kiplimo said. “Most people make that mistake and say, Joshua and I are enemies but we are from one family, we respect each other.

“When Joshua tells me something, I have to respect him. We have a good relationship,” the youngster noted. “Wherever Joshua goes, I have to write him a message like: Good luck. Even after he finishes, I have to write to him even though he is not number one, I have to encourage him and tell him: ‘Today is not your day, you will get another one’. He does the same for me. Kiplimo is ranked as world number one and the pair is plotting a 1-2. “We are going to do it as a team and will do our best in Tokyo,” added Kiplimo.

Tomorrow’s event will be the fifth championship race in five years where Kiplimo meets Cheptegei.

Kiplimo however, won the most recent duel - the 21km title - at the World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland on October 17, 2020. Cheptegei came fourth but the pair took home a team bronze.

Uganda last won an Olympics track medal when sprinter Davis Kamoga powered to 400m bronze at the Atlanta 1996 Games in the USA. That 25-year hoodoo could end in a few hours!