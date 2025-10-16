Cheptegei pursues first marathon win

For a full decade, Joshua Cheptegei mastered the art of winning the two track long-distance events.

He barely skipped championships and scooped almost every piece of silverware available and the world records too, over the 5000 metres and the 10000 metres.

So when the 29-year-old chose not to compete at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan, the country seemed unsettled.

Indeed, Uganda departed Tokyo empty-handed with extra reasons but in part, because Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo weren’t there.

Kiplimo won the Chicago Marathon in the USA a week ago and now, Cheptegei faces the familiar weight of expectation again when he lines-up for the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday.

“Just landed in Amsterdam and ready for the TCS Amsterdam Marathon this weekend!” Cheptegei posted on his social media platforms.

An elite marathoner ideally can compete in two marathons in a calendar year so the body can perfectly recover. Cheptegei came ninth at the Tokyo Marathon with a personal best mark of two hours and 5:59 minutes on March 2.

It was only his second career 42km event in a space of 16 months and since, the marathon intensified. “His preparations went well, much better than Tokyo,” said his coach Addy Ruiter. “Slowly but surely Joshua is becoming a marathoner,” stated his manager Youri Verbaas.

After Tokyo, Cheptegei went ahead and won the Bengaluru 10K in April as an attempt to improve his speed.

Cheptegei could have competed at the Antrim Coast Half-Marathon in Northern Ireland in late August but he pulled out of that competition.

Regardless, Cheptegei has raised his mileage and he is ready and is aiming to win his first marathon in the Dutch capital. “A finish below 2:04 hours, hopefully a win and a course record,” Ruiter laid out today’s goal.

Cheptegei is yet to win a marathon.

“In Tokyo it was 2:05 hours, we are aiming to take another step down,” said Verbaas. “His positivity towards the marathon and his mindset changed.”

The plan targets to beat the Amsterdam Marathon course record which stands at 2:03:38 set by Ethiopian Tamirat Tola four years ago.

It is projected that the pace makers comprising Kenyans Edwin Kiptoo, Mike Chematot, Jonathan Kamosong and Stephen Kipkoech will push Cheptegei and the elite field to a time of 61:45 minutes at the halfway stage.

After the 25km mark, Cheptegei will be tested by Kenyan Enock Kinyamal whose personal best of 2:06:28 came from victory at the 2024 Eindhoven Marathon in the Netherlands.

Then, there is also Tanzanian Gabriel Geay who is 2:03:00 performer, Ethiopians Getaneh Molla at 2:03:34, Tsegaye Getachew at 2:04:49 and Bute Gemechu at 2:04:51 to test the Ugandan.

CHEPTEGEI AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: September 12, 1996

Major Races: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Bests: 21km (59:21), 42km (2:05:59)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

International Manager: Youri Verbaas

Kit Sponsor: Nike

CHEPTEGEI IN 2025

Apr 27: Bengaluru 10K (1st, 27:53)

Mar 2: Tokyo Marathon (9th, 2:05:59)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2024

Oct 20: Delhi Half Marathon (1st, 59:46)

Sept 22: Dam tot Damloop (2nd, 45:18)

Aug 2: Paris Olympics 10000m Final (1st, 26:43.14)

May 30: Bislett Games 5000m (9th, 12:51.94)

May 17: LA Grand Prix 5000m (3rd, 12:52.38)

Mar 30: World X-Country (6th, 28:24)

Mar 16: Laredo 10K (2nd, 25:53)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2023

Dec 3: Valencia Marathon (37th, 2:08:59)

Aug 20: Budapest Worlds 10000m Final (1st, 27:51.42)

June 30: Lausanne DL (2nd, 12:41.61)

Jun 2: Florence DL (4th, 12:53.81)

Mar 19: New York Half-Marathon (2nd, 1:02:09)