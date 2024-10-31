Cheptegei pursues talent at Elgon Half-Marathon

Almost a fortnight ago, Joshua Cheptegei wrapped up his competition schedule for 2024 by winning the Delhi Half-Marathon in India.

It’s also the same year when he chose to close the chapter of running on track by winning the 10000-metre gold medal at the Paris Olympics in France.

When Cheptegei looks back to a successful 10-year spell on track, he definitely wants the country to continue winning.

And with all respect to Jacob Kiplimo, Peruth Chemutai, Halimah Nakaayi and company, Cheptegei through his Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (Jocdef) is looking to build future stars.

That initiative remains a core as Jocdef in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) prepares to stage the second edition of the Elgon Half-Marathon in Mbale tomorrow.

And it is necessary as Cheptegei dreams of nurturing the next Rebecca Cheptegei. Rebecca, with no relation to Joshua, died in August after she was burnt by her partner in a domestic attack.

She had weeks prior represented Uganda in the women's marathon during the Paris Olympics. Her demise is now also a funnel to amplify the fight against gender based violence in Mbale.

“This marathon is more than a test of endurance; it’s a call to action. We must protect our environment, preserve our natural heritage, and promote sustainable livelihoods,” said Cheptegei.

“Through this marathon, we’re promoting inclusivity, empowering women, and fostering a culture of respect,” noted Cheptegei, who holds both world records over the 5000 metres and 10000 metres.

Nearly 1000 participants including elite runners are expected to compete in the 5km, 10km and 21km events. Some entries made have elite runners from Kenya and Uganda, with a push for sports tourism embedded in too.

However, the Elgon region is faced with massive deforestation, sand mining and logging and Jocdef is keen on addressing protection of the ecosystem around Mt Elgon to combat climate change and thereby achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our environment needs to be conserved for sustainable livelihoods,” remarked UNDP country representative Vwede-Obahor.

“It is quite admirable that we have people who have talent. But what Joshua has done is to use his talent for his community. Where I come from, we only know you when what you have done has come down to your community,” Vwede-Obahor added.

Besides UNDP, Nation Media Group, Infinix, the tourism and gender ministries are supporting the event alongside Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Food and Agricultural Organisation (Fao), Uganda Wildlife Authority (Uwa), National Forestry Authority (NFA), National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), Uganda Athletics Federation (Uaf) and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido).

UNDP ELGON HALF-MARATHON

EVENT DETAILS

Edition: 2nd

Date: November 2, 2024

Venue: Mountain Elgon area

Races: 5km, 10km and 21km