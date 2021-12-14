Cheptegei run attracts over 800

Tapping talents. Cheptegei (centre) prepares to flag off the youngsters during the run in Kapchorwa on December 13, 2021. PHOTO/MICHAEL WONIALA

By  Micheal Woniala

  • Benjamin Njia, national athletics coach and the Foundation sports coordinator, attended the event along with the Uganda Athletics Federatuon administrator Peter Chelangat.

The Joshua Cheptegei Annual Christmas children’s run has continued to grow by leaps and bounds over the past years. This year’s edition, the fourth, attracted over 800 runners from across Sebei and Bugisu sub-regions.
The annual children’s run, which was organized under the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation, led by distance global star Joshua Cheptegei. 
The aim is  to identify and tap talent, create awareness on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), end Female Gential Mutilation (FGM ) and encourage young  children to stay at school.

