Cheptegei to identify and support athletes in Sebei

In a bid to break barriers that deter athletes from fulfilling their potential in Sebei sub region, the World and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, under the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation will seek to identify, nurture and groom talent at grass root level to further enhance and support talent in the region.

On March 12, at the Chemwania Sports Complex, the 25-year-old under the his foundation organised the first edition of track and field events in Kween District which attracted athletes from Bukwo and Kapchorwa with a promise to support the top performers.

The athletes who were between the ages of 13 to 17 years participated in categories of including 100m,200m,400m,600m,1500m, 3000m and relays among others. The event attracted over 400 athletes from over 15 clubs both national and local clubs namely, Joshua Cheptegei Athletics Club, Police, Global Sports and Tuku Africa.

In December, the foundation organised the annual Christmas Run which also attracted over 800 runners and winners walked away with scholarships to join Joshua Cheptegei Junior School.

Cheptegei says the major objectives of this is to help under privileged talented athletes in the region to become world champions and also ensure continuity when he phases out.