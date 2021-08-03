Cheptegei was under pressure

By AISHA NASSANGA More by this Author

“I have had a lot of pressure being the reigning champion in the 10000m, being the world record holder,” Joshua Cheptegei admitted, indicating he has been battling with injury.

When Cheptegei crossed the finish line in the final of the men’s 10000m last Friday, history was made for not only Uganda but especially for the runner and his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo.

“It was a special moment that we are the first Ugandans to share the podium [at a major athletics event],” Cheptegei said.

The silver medal soaked up what Cheptegei says was a “heavy weight” of expectation.

“Honestly, I’ve had so many challenges mentally and physically. I had a tendon and Achilles injury and almost gave up on coming for the Olympics but I sacrificed a lot to be here because I didn’t have an Olympic medal,” he said.

Cheptegei siad he is driven by desire to not to disappoint anyone.

“It was one of the things that drove me to come here and participate but also to do it for my people, my family and the sponsors,” he said.

“When I wanted to give up, my coach and family were there for me and said to me; ‘Cheptegei, there are so many people you inspired, so you just need to go there and do it for them.’ So I had to build myself together.

“I didn’t have an Olympic medal, so this [silver] medal means a lot to me.”

Cheptegei is not aloof to the fact that he might be responsible for all the competition he is facing now, noting that his winning and breaking records made his opponents work harder.

Joshua Cheptegei lines-up today in the men’s 5000m Round One Heat as he attempts to make more history for Uganda with a shot at the gold medal.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

