Cheptegei wins Delhi half marathon

Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, an Olympic and world champion, won the Delhi Half Marathon 2024 men’s elite title while Alemaddis Eyayu of Ethiopia claimed the women’s title in the Indian capital on Sunday.

Cheptegei, the reigning men's 10,000m world and Olympic champion in, clocked 59.46 seconds to finish ahead of Kenyan duo Alex Matata (59:53) and Nicholas Kipkorir (59:59). Kipkorir is the 2022 Diamond League champion in men’s 5000m.

The much-anticipated duel between Cheptegei and Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris, a two-time 5000m world champion, however, didn’t quite materialise as expected with Edris finishing fifth with a time of 1:00:52.

“This win in Delhi was special to me because it is my first-ever victory in a half marathon. India has been important for my career and this country now means a lot to me. I felt good throughout the race despite the slow start,” Cheptegei, who trailed Matata and Kipkorir for much of the race, said.

In the women’s elite race, Eyayu, who had finished second in Buenos Aires back in August, picked up an impressive win, completing the course in 1:08:17. She saw off a strong challenge from Kenya’s Cynthia Limo (1:08:27) and Tiruye Mesfin (1:09:42).

Great Britain's Eilish McColgan (65:43 PB) was the fastest woman in the field at the starting line but crossed the finish line in fourth position, clocking 1:09:55.

“I had a good race, tried to keep my pace and aimed to finish well. I am happy to have achieved it,” Eyayu said following the race.

Among the Indian runners, Sawan Barwal (1:02:46) took the men’s crown while Lili Das (1:18:12) emerged as the women’s champion.

Kavita Yadav, who won the Indian women’s race last year, finished second with 1:19:44 this year and was followed by Priti Lamba (1:20:20) in the third position.

Barwal improved on his third-place finish from 2023 to finish top, ahead of Puneet Yadav (1:03:55) and Kiran Matre (1:04:58).

The 2024 Delhi Half Marathon was the 19th edition of the annual road race and was flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi Half Marathon 2024 results and winners



International men’s elite race

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) - 59:46

Alex Matata (KEN) - 59:53

Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) - 59:59

Alphonce Simbu (TAN) - 1:00:40

Muktar Edris (ETH) - 1:00:52

Ismael Kiprono (KEN) - 1:00:53

Levy Kibet (KEN) - 1:02:05

Dinkalem Ayele (ETH) - 1:02:00

Malede Bukayaw (ISR) - 1:02:43

Embay Goitom (ETH) - 1:02:44

International women’s elite race