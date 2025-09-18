Cheptoyek under no duress

TOKYO, JAPAN. Joy Cheptoyek will be Uganda’s last female long-distance runner in action at the World Athletics Championships when she lines-up for the women’s 5000 metres final in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.

Encouraged by a respectable seventh place in the 10000 metres final a week ago, Cheptoyek advanced to this race final after eighth place in Heat 1 on Thursday.

“I gave it my all,” she calmly said after posting 14 minutes and 51.17 seconds on a relatively cooler evening. “It was not bad,” she told this paper.

Cheptoyek became the first female Ugandan runner to qualify for this race final since the women’s 5000 metres event was introduced at the World Athletics Championships in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Prior, Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Sarah Chelangat, Esther Chebet and Prisca Chesang have run this event before at the Worlds but stopped in the Heats.

By breaking that 30-year barrier, Cheptoyek is hoping to write a new chapter in her elite running profile with the race final over the 12-and-a-half-lap race at the Japan National Stadium.

Bar any miracle of spectacular proportions, Cheptoyek is not a medal contender, at least on paper. “I don’t know what will happen in the final but I will just go there and do my best,” she said.

The final brings together 16 women with world record holder Kenyan Beatrice Chebet tipped to complete a long-distance track double. Chebet, whose personal best (PB) is 13:58.06, won Heat 1 on Thursday in 14:45.59.

Chebet will face competition from counterpart Faith Kipyegon who has now won four world titles over the 1500 metres.

Kipyegon is ranked seventh in the event globally but eyes can’t be leaped over world 10000 metres silver medalist Italian Nadia Battocletti and 2022 world champion Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay.

“Mine is just to finish the race, I can’t promise anything. I just want to run my race, have fun,” added Cheptoyek, whose PB of 14:40.27 is also the national record (NR) mark set in Oordegem, Belgium last month.

With the quality in the field, Cheptoyek will definitely attempt to lower the NR again as she bids to improve her craft. The 23-year-old also holds the NR marks over the 5km and 10km events.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 8: SATURDAY, SEPT 19

3.29pm: Women’s 5000m Final (Joy Cheptoyek)

DAY 9: SUNDAY, SEPT 20

1.35pm: Women’s 800m Final

1:50pm: Men’s 5000m Final

THURSDAY’S RESULT - WOMEN’S 5000M HEAT 1

1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:45.59

2 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 14:46.36

3 Shelby Houlihan (USA) 14:46.52