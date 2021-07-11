Chesang to miss Tokyo

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Stella Chesang is one of Uganda’s top elite runners that will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The 10,000m Commonwealth champion will not travel to Japan despite qualifying over the 5000m distance.

“Chesang is not fit,” explained Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) administrator Timothy Masaba.

Sunday Monitor understands the 24-year-old from Kween District became a mother last year. And she has not regained her shape since.

Different scenarios

“… Which is private life versus the career,” Masaba noted, “So fitness level is the matter here! Sprinters give birth and can resume in a year. It’s different with distance athletes.”

Chesang qualified over the 5000m distance by beating the qualification mark of 15:10.00 with a time of 15:00.72 in eighth place at the FBK Hengelo Games in Netherlands on June 9, 2019.

Despite finishing a distant 16th in the 10000m final at the Doha World Championships in Qatar, 2019 appeared to be stellar for Chesang who posted PBs over the 25-lap race and 12km.

Her last competitive race came on October 13, 2019 where she finished sixth at the FNB Durban 10K in South Africa.

Chesang’s selection got complex when teenager Prisca Chesang Chemweno became the fourth female to qualify for the Olympics over the 5000m via the Ethiopian Trials in Hengelo on June 8.

Advertisement

Owing to Chesang’s concerns, UAF opted for Chemweno, Esther Chebet and national record holder Sarah Chelangat to fill Uganda’s three quota places for the event.

Low fitness levels forced UAF to drop the steeplechase pairing of Benjamin Kiplagat and Abel Sikowo who were eligible to compete in Tokyo by virtue of global ranking.

“The same applies to athletes in ranking who qualified but can’t be considered for the same reason; fitness level versus level of competition; Sikowo and Kiplagat,” added Masaba.

Chesang, who won the World Mountain Running title in Betws-y-Coed, United Kingdom, leads the cast of Ugandans who will miss the Games.

The other is marathoner Solomon Mutai who was dropped after failing to finish the Xiamen Tuscany Marathon in Siena, Italy on April 11. Yet, he had already qualified for Tokyo in the first window by finishing third at the 2019 Vienna Marathon in Austria.

UAF however considered the best times of any of the nine men if they had run afresh in the second qualifying window from December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

Stuttering Mutai

Mutai stuttered in Siena, leaving the tickets to Tokyo for Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges and Fred Musobo.

Other marathoners Jackson Kiprop, Robert Chemonges, Geoffrey Kusuro, Alex Chesakit and Phillip Kiplimo all had beaten the 2:11:30 qualifying mark but Uganda had only three quota places.

Then, Abdallah Mande was dropped for the men’s 10000m and the trio of Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Stephen Kissa were considered.

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Stella Chesang

Date of Birth: December 1, 1996

Major Races: 5000m, 10000m

Personal Best: 15:00.72 (5000m), 31:38.70 (10000m)

Major Honour: 2018 Commonwealth Gold (10000m)

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

Coach: Addy Ruiter

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com