Chesang wins Uganda’s only medal in Nairobi

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Prisca Chesang ensured Team Uganda did not leave the Kenyan capital empty-handed after she fought to secure 5000m bronze on the final day of the 18th World Athletics U20 Championships yesterday.

Lining-up in a 10-lady field with counterpart Scarlett Chebet, Chesang lived up to the medal-favourite tag billing and duly delivered a third-place finish in a time of 16 minutes and 21.78 seconds.

“I’m so happy,” said the 18-year-old, country’s revelation of the sport this year. This was Uganda’s 14th medal in championship history, also implying the country has won something at each of the last four editions stretching back to Oregon 2014.

Bidding to cover up for the 3000m medal miss after a painful fourth place last week, Chesang followed Ethiopian pairing of eventual winner Mizan Alem and Melknat Wudu with three laps left.

“In the 3000m, they left me with 600m to go but here, I had to fight,” the Uganda Wildlife Authority club runner said.

“Today, I still felt a bit of fatigue from the Tokyo Olympics and I had just one week to train for Nairobi.

“But I am happy to win this medal. I want to focus on next year; may be do cross-country, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.”

Chesanga is the fourth female runner to win for Uganda a medal at the junior championship after Peruth Chemutai (2018), Annet Negesa (2010) and Dorcus Inzikuru (2000).

Alem won gold in a time of 16:05.61 while Wudu took silver in 16:13.16. Chebet was 10th in 17:36.26.

Chesang’s medal however needed an extra hour to be confirmed after the race. She had been disqualified alongside Wudu, allegedly for having stepped out of the line during action.

Team Uganda appealed and together with the Ethiopian officials, the decision was rescinded.

Orogot optimistic

So near yet so far! That’s how Tarsis Orogot felt after he finished fourth in the men’s 200m final which wrapped up Day 4 action of the World Athletics U20 Championships in the Kenyan capital.

The stylist sprinter didn’t appear to lose any of his confidence when he faced questions from journalists at the mixed zone of the Kasarani Stadium.

But the feeling of dissatisfaction after missing the podium could be seen when Orogot offered eye contact. “Yeah, I am disappointed,” he said after posting a time of 20.57 seconds in lane 4.

The 18-year-old had already scripted some sweet chapters of his career best year and winning a medal would have been a stellar icing on the cake.

He was beaten to the bronze medal by 0.09 seconds by South African Sinesipho Dambile who posted 20.48 seconds.

Nigerian Udodi Chudi, who is based in Michigan, US, put the field in his wake en route to a championship record of 20.21 seconds for gold with Botswanan Letsile Tebogo in second with 20.38 to add silver to his 100m gold.

U-2o tidbits

Stewards turn fans

The presence of empty seats at the Kasarani Stadium has been one of the vivid effects of the coronavirus pandemic at this championship. And whereas organisers have had to put up an ambience that cheers on race winners, the hosts have even offered their runners an extra impetus.

The stewards and volunteers have been cheering on their own loudly. Sometimes, they have been attracted away from their roles to the track. It paid off; Kenya topped the medal table with five golds and a total nine going into yesterday’s action.

Ayikoru busy

Owing to zonal markings and restrictions because of Covid-19, it has been difficult to meet athletes out of competition or even the Ugandan officials. But Uganda Athletics Federation’s general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru has come to the fore during the medal ceremonies.

She oversaw the men’s shot put ceremony on Friday afternoon where Cuban Juan Carley Vázquez won the gold. The World Athletics Council Member also presided over the women’s 800m medal ceremony where Ethiopian Ayal Dagnachew topped the podium on Saturday.

I’m Ugandan

Movements are limited for foreign guests which include international media here as part of the Covid-19 protocols. Besides a mandatory 48-hour testing, I must also stay in the green zone, that is; media area at the stadium and my bio-bubble hotel.

So most times, I have been in the same space with Nigerian journalists Ayodeji Ogeyingbo and Christopher Maduewesi. Owing to their accents, I have been mistaken by other journalists to be Nigerians. When I have walked alone, Kenyan stewards have spoken more Swahili than English to me, thinking I am their own. Hey, I am Ugandan!