Chicago show time for Kiplimo

Jacob Kiplimo barely puts a foot wrong when competing in elite road races. He’s such a gem, pure that every race organizer desires to invite him.

His full marathon debut was at the prestigious London Marathon on April 27 and the Ugandan did not disappoint, almost two months after rewriting the 21km world record to 56 minutes and 42 seconds at the Barcelona Half-Marathon in Spain.

Kiplimo powered to second place in slighter warmer London weather but it was good enough for the fastest marathon by a Ugandan - at two hours, three minutes and 37 seconds.

Luring Kiplimo back to track proved difficult. He sat out of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships and also confirmed he would run at the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA.

The race, one of the three World Marathon Majors (WMM) provided by the USA, happens today. “I am very happy because my body is responding well and I believe I am in good form to deliver a good performance in Chicago,” he said.

The 24-year-old is seeking a rise in the marathon space. A two-time defending world cross-country champion, Kiplimo has attracted attention in the star field even if the race’s defending champion Kenyan John Korir is back.

“It is special because he is building up his name and experience in the world of marathon,” said Kiplimo’s coach Peter Chelangat. “The goal is for him to run better and come with good results.”

Korir last October by almost two minutes in 2:02:44 and the 28-year-old is aiming to become the sixth man in history to retain the Chicago Marathon title.

Successfully defending the Chicago Marathon crown is something no one has managed since Kenyan the late Sammy Wanjiru won there in 2010 and 2011.

With Chicago providing a flat and fast course, it is a venue where the world record (WR) is often broken. The current WR mark of 2:00:35 set by Kenyan the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

Korir, who won the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts back in April and the Boilermaker 15K in New York in July, is aiming to become the second man in history to post a 42km race under 2:01:00.

The presence of Kiplimo and Kenyan trio of Timothy Kiplagat, Amos Kipruto and CyBrian Kotut with the prevailing conditions and course, finely bode with the goal in sight. “For those he is facing, he knows they are also good athletes but as for Jacob he believes in himself,” said Chelangat.

“With time, he would love to improve on that (his personal best). On the (world) record issue, he has never mentioned that, but if an opportunity comes for him to do so then there will be no worry other than for us to celebrate,” added the man who helps implement Kiplimo’s training program in Bukwo under Rosa Associati.

Kiplimo further is encouraged the presence of a rising winning mentality in the Rosa camp after his brother Titus Musau bagged gold, Enos Chebet got silver while Abraham Cherotich picked bronze in the junior race at the recent World Mountain Running Championship in Spain.

Kiplimo must bring his A-game.

Kiplagat is a 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon champion while Kipruto triumphed at the 2022 London Marathon and together with Kotut and current Olympic silver medallist Bashir Abdi, all have run faster than Kiplimo.

No Ugandan runner has won a WMM event before and owing to his class further highlighted by the recent victory at the Buenos Aires 21K in Argentina on August 27, Kiplimo’s pursuit in Chicago borders on history, should the weather conditions permit beginning at Grant Park.

The course will take the elite field and more than 50000 participants parallel to Lake Michigan for the first 12km and at about 33km, they’ll grace Chicago city’s places including Lincoln Park, Old Town, Greek Town, Little Town, and Chinatown and then onto Sheridan Road.

There is minimal elevation on the route, notably about a kilometre before the finish line.

CHICAGO MARATHON

Date: 2nd Sunday in October (before Columbus Day)

2025 Date: October 12

Races Start: 3.30pm (Kampala) | 7.30am (Chicago)

Location: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Event type: Road

Distance: 26.219 miles (42.195 km)

Established: 1977 (48 years ago)

Course records - Men: 2:00:35 *WR by (Kelvin Kiptum - 2023) | Ladies: 2:09:56 *WR by Ruth Chepngetich - 2024)

MEN’S WORLD RECORDS IN CHICAGO

Steve Jones in 1984 | Khalid Khannouchi in 1999 | Kelvin Kiptum in 2023

2025 CHICAGO MARATHON

ELITE MEN’S FIELD

John Korir (KEN) 2:02:44

Timothy Kiplagat (KEN) 2:02:55

Amos Kipruto (KEN) 2:03:13

CyBrian Kotut (KEN) 2:03:22

Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:03:36

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 2:03:37

Philemon Kiplimo (KEN) 2:04:01

Geoffrey Kamworwor (KEN) 2:04:23

Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:04:39

Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) 2:06:04

Galen Rupp (USA) 2:06:07

Hiroto Inoue (JPN) 2:06:14

Zouhair Talbi (MAR) 2:06:39

Conner Mantz (USA) 2:07:47

Matt Richtman (USA) 2:07:56

Rory Linkletter (CAN) 2:08:01

CJ Albertson (USA) 2:08:17

Hideyuki Tanaka (JPN) 2:09:27

Patricio Castillo (MEX) 2:10:40

Ryan Ford (USA) 2:11:08

Marc Scott (GBR) 2:11:19

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m, Half-Marathon, Marathon

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi, Peter Chelangat

Personal Bests: 12:40.96 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m), 56:42 (21km), 2:03:37 (Marathon)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO IN 2025

Aug 27, 2025: Buenos Aires 21K (1st, 58:29)

Apr 27, 2025: London Marathon (2nd, 2:03:37)

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

KIPLIMO IN 2024

Dec 31, 2024: NN San Silvestre 10K (2nd, 26:32)

Nov 17, 2024: NN Zevenheuvelenloop (1st, 40:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 58:09)

Aug 2, 2024: Paris Olympics, 10000m (8th, 26:46.39)

May 30, 2024: Oslo DL, 5000m (3rd, 12:40.96)

May 17, 2024: LA Grand Prix, 5000m (4th, 12:52.91)

Mar 30, 2024: World Cross-country (1st, 28:09)

Feb 10, 2024: National Cross-country (1st, 29:04)

Jan 14, 2024: Valencia 10K Ibercaja (1st, 26:48)

UGANDA’S FASTEST MARATHONERS

BEST TIME BY ATHLETE

2:03:37 by Jacob Kiplimo at London Marathon on Apr 27, 2025

2:04:48 by Stephen Kissa at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:09 by Victor Kiplangat at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:12 by Filex Chemongesi at Toronto Marathon on Oct 20, 2019

2:05:59 by Joshua Cheptegei at Tokyo Marathon on Mar 2, 2025