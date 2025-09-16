Clutch Kiwi Kerr adds world high jump crown to Olympic title

Hamish Kerr banished his world championship demons with a leap of 2.36 metres to win a dramatic high jump final on Tuesday and give New Zealand a second gold medal in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old, who failed to qualify for the final at the last two world championships, matched his personal best at the first attempt and tore off across the infield in celebration when Woo Sang-hyeok failed at the same height.

Woo, who was hoping to give South Korea their first ever outdoor world championship gold, finished second to add another silver medal to the one he won three years ago in Eugene after clearing 2.34m at his third attempt.

That clearance put the world indoor champion in gold medal position but Kerr responded with a clutch jump at the same height and, with the crowd roaring its approval, matched the leap that won him the Olympic title in Paris last year.

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr (C) celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok (R) and bronze medallist Czech Republic's Jan Stefela.

Czech Jan Stefela took bronze on the countback over Ukraine's Oleh Doroshchuk after they both cleared the bar at 2.31m but failed all three attempts at 2.34m.

A first-time champion was guaranteed on Tuesday after three-times gold medallist Mutaz Barshim pulled out on the eve of the championships with a foot injury and Gianmarco Tamberi, who won the title two years ago, failed to get through qualifying.