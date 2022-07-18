Coach patient with Orogot

Tarsis Orogot has had a massive turnaround of career over the past 18 months. His sprint profile has risen from grass to grace punctuated by a fourth place in the 200m at the World U20 Championships in Kenya last year.

In the early hours of tomorrow (Kampala time), Orogot will step onto the Hayward Field for his debut in the 200m Heats at the World Championships.

After Nairobi, Orogot earned a scholarship from the University of Alabama.

He qualified by virtue of ranking for the Worlds, thanks to his coach Wiley Blaine. “He had so many challenges as he adjusted to life in America, with challenging academics and a more rigorous training regimen and many top competitions,” Blaine told this publication.

“However, it was evident to me that he was a very special athlete with high level ability,” said the man who has tutored several athletics greats and more than 50 championship winning teams.

Blaine recruited and coached Fred Kerley, who led a sweet American 1-2-3 in the men’s 100m final on Saturday, at South Plains. Now Orogot is pumped up. “Looking forward to execute and run my race,” Orogot said yesterday.

The youngster from Soroti lowered his national record to 20.32 seconds as he took fifth place and a diadem at Hayward during the NCAA Finals on June 8.

Blaine is not putting his runner under any pressure as he begins to mingle in a field that includes reigning champion Noah Lyles and Kerley.

“We look to the next step which is to compete to the best of his ability and take it one day, one round at a time.

“He must survive and advance each day. If he can show the form he showed all year long, he should advance to the semifinal. In the semifinal, it will take a personal best to advance to the final. I believe he is capable of a personal best.

“No matter the outcome for him, he will emerge more seasoned, stronger and more mentally prepared for 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond,” added the man who has been coaching US collegiate level for two decades.

