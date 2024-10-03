Corporate run targets Shs100m for mothers

On October 13, the organizers of the Corporate Games expect thousands to gather at Dove Stadium Luzira for the inaugural and annual Corporate Run.

The event has been welcomed by the corporate society and is said to have already attracted at least 500 participants from participants.

The run dubbed "Run for Expectant Mothers" is aimed at making a positive impact in controlling the morbidity and mortality in pregnant women.

"This (death of pregnant women) is something that affect all of us and we want to asser that no mother should die giving birth," Corporate Games chairman Ian Rumanyika, said a press briefing at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo on Thursday.

"The stats show that 35 out of 1000 women die while giving birth because they lack basic supplies like gloves, threads or even have their deliverers exposed.

"We know the impact of sport and it is a powerful tool that can be used to push out a message. That is why we are holding this run to buy Mama Kits for at least four Health Centre IIIs in Eastern and Northern Uganda," Rumanyika added saying that stats show that those are the mainly hit areas and are also less privileged.

Corporate Games is targeting 1,000 Mama Kits each at Shs100,000. They have so far raised 300 Mama Kits from their partners.

Inject to support

From among the partners that joined them at the briefing, TMR Hospital will be the medical partner, NBS Sport will broadcast the event live. betpawa has injected Shs10m in the cause while Novo Games and State House have put in Shs5m each.

Uganda Baati and Ministry of Internal Affairs have also injected Shs2m and Shs2.5m respectively.

"Supporting mothers touched us. It is very bad for mothers to die over something that can be provided," Novo Games' Shema Gatete, said.

The message was amplified by TMR's Stephen Beyanga, who said, "each community has a unit called a family that starts from a mother.

"When a mother dies, the community has lost more. Morbidity of a mother can be connected to morbidity of a child.

If a child survives after a mother has died, the chances of that child living longer decreases because of lack of support, care and love."