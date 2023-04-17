Enschede podium thrusts Chelangat to Paris Olympics

Ugandan duo Mercyline Chelangat and Filex Chemongesi had a contrasting morning at the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Chemongesi’s final shot for a slot to the Budapest World Championships did not work out as he finished sixth in the men’s 42km event while Chelangat’s full marathon debut was near perfect.

Chelangat ran a controlled race and eventually improved by a place to finish second in the women’s race with a respectable time of two hours, 24 minutes and 12 seconds.

“Strong debut,” her manager Jurrie van der Velden remarked, “This will give her confidence towards future marathons,” he added.

For context, Chelangat produced the second fastest marathon debut by a female Ugandan in history with only Juliet Chekwel’s winning time of 2:23:13 at the 2020 Zurich Maratón de Sevilla in Spain better.

The 2018 Commonwealth 10000m bronze medallist Chelangat also hit two birds with her solid run in Enschede.

First, the 25-year-old became the third Ugandan to qualify for the women’s marathon at the Budapest Worlds set for Hungary in August by beating the qualifying standard of 2:28:00.

Her finish was also good enough to earn her early ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics, after also beating the qualifying mark of 2:26:50.

Kenyan Shyline Jepkorir had earlier crossed the tape in a time of 2:22:45 while her compatriot Cynthia Chepchirchir posted 2:25:24 in third place.

Meanwhile, Chemongesi had appeared to shake any signs of a bad day after the halfway stage but he kept at the back of an eight-man leading pack for long.

And when seven men were left, he fell off at 35km, consequently finishing sixth in a time of 2:10:56.

A quartet of Kenyans were left to jostle for the podium in the final moments, Alfred Barkach powering to victory in 2:08:51 as Bernard Kipyego, Boniface Kiplimo and Moses Kipngetich finished in that order.

“For Filex, we had hoped for more, to be honest,” admitted Jurrie, “We have to go back to the drawing board,” he added.

Technically, Chemongesi will miss the Budapest Worlds because he remains fifth on the list of Ugandan men who have qualified under 2:09:40 with a time of 2:08:42 from last year’s Linz Marathon in Austria.

ENSCHEDE MARATHON

MEN’S 42KM RESULT

1 Alfred Barkach (KEN) 2:08:51

2 Bernard Kipyego (KEN) 2:09:15

3 Boniface Kiplimo (KEN) 2:09:19

4 Moses Kipngetich (KEN) 2:09:26

6 Filex Chemongesi (UGA) 2:10:56

WOMEN’S 42KM RESULT

1 Shyline Jepkorir (KEN) 2:22:45

2 Mercyline Chelangat (UGA) 2:24:12

3 Cynthia Chepchirchir (KEN) 2:25:24

POZNAN HALF-MARATHON

WOMEN’S 21KM RESULT

1 Wibineh Anchalem (ETH) 1:07:54

2 Juliet Chekwel (UGA) 1:10:09

3 Ayel Likina (ETH) 1:12:39

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Rebecca Cheptegei; Abu Dhabi Marathon (4th, 2:22:47 on Dec 17, 2022)

2 Mercyline Chelangat; Enschede Marathon (2nd, 2:24:12 on Apr 16, 2023)

3 Linet Chebet; Madrid Marathon (4th, 2:26:22 on Apr 24, 2022)

Entry Standard: 2:28:00, Qualifying window: Dec 1, 2021 - May 30, 2023

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stephen Kissa; Hamburg Marathon (2nd, 2:04:48 on Apr 24, 2022)

2 Victor Kiplangat; Hamburg Marathon (4th, 2:05:09 on Apr 24, 2022)

3 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi; Milan Marathon (1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai; Venice Marathon (1st, 2:08:10 on Oct 23, 2022)

5 Filex Chemongesi; Linz Marathon (8th, 2:08:42 on Oct 23, 2022)

6 Martin Musau; Amsterdam Marathon (12th, 2:09:04 on Oct 16, 2022)

7 Geofrey Kusuro; Madrid Marathon (2nd, 2:09:23 on Apr 24, 2022)