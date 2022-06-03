Exclusion of athletes with disability threatens growth

Special Olympics athletes must be included in sport to work towards achieving sustainable development through sports.

Innocent Asiimwe, the National Coordinator Athletics for Development (A4D) in Uganda said that having athletes of all abilities in sport gives those with lower abilities an advantage to grow.

Speaking during the national launch of the Athletics for Development coaching training at Hill Preparatory School Naguru on Wednesday, Asiimwe said that the conversation around inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities is crucial in the sporting sphere.

But there have been challenges in managing such athletes as some have mild conditions and others multiple complexions.

Asiimwe argues that athletes with intellectual disabilities should not be trained for just sports excellence but allowing sport to be more inclusive. He said that the future of sports would be very fragile if sports organisations get such athletes wrong.

“The topic of inclusion is dear to all of us and to me it is very important that children with intellectual disability get out of the shell. In our communities, most children with intellectual disabilities are not allowed to even play outside their homes. But through the Athletics for Development methodology, children are allowed to come out. Parents are also sensitised on how sport can be used beyond producing stars but also giving those children hope that they have a future,” Asiimwe said. Athletics for Development was pioneered in Uganda in 2018 by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB). It is being implemented by the German development agency, GIZ.

All-encompassing

It engages children and young people in the basic athletic movements of running, jumping and throwing while supporting their personal development, social cohesion and promotion of health, education and inclusion through sports activities. The program incorporates traditional games to help develop motor skills, vocational skills and life skills.

A4D was piloted in Special Olympics Uganda to equip special needs teachers with skills that can boost inclusion, boost more women and girls participation and add more children from the communities to the school system through sports.

Genevieve Bamwidhukire, Special Olympics country director says that through A4D, the children

“We have been doing a lot of sports training for Special Olympics but this methodology enables us to develop life skills. We believe that at the end of the programme we will have achieved more than what we have been offering,” Bamwidhukire said.The programme will be held until August with a festival where children will showcase what they have learned.

600 children are estimated to directly benefit from the coaches training. 10 inclusive schools in Kabarole have been targeted on top of two each in Jinja, Wakiso and Kampala.