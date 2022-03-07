Fine starts for Kibet, Leni at first UAF Trials

Confident race. Kibet took early lead and did not look back to the finish line at Namboole on Saturday. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA


By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • On a rather very hot day, Kibet in particular controlled the temperatures and had the field under his spikes before winning the 5000m race with ease.

Teenager Dan Kibet, sprinter Shida Leni and middle-distance runner Tom Dradriga impressed despite a handful of competitors turning up for the first Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Trials at Namboole stadium on Saturday.

