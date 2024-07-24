Finer Nakaayi ready for Paris Olympics

Halimah Nakaayi’s big dream to medal at the Paris Olympics is on course after a fabulous weekend.

The Ugandan middle-distance runner raised her bar higher after she broke her own national record (NR) once again during the women’s 800m race at the London leg of the Wanda Diamond League (DL) in England.

Nakaayi posted a time of one minute and 57.26 seconds at West Ham United’s London Stadium in the fastest women’s two-lap race of 2024.

“The race was good,” said Nakaayi, who had finished sixth. The race was won by home girl Keel Hodgkinson who powered a world lead time, meeting record and NR of 1:54.61.

The race had a blistering start. A wavelight placed at the pace of the British women’s record of 1:55.19 pulled the field up fast.

Pace maker Briton Erin Wallace took the pack of 11 women through the first 400m in a time of 55.58. By then, the 2019 world champion Nakaayi was in fourth position.

Ahead of her, Hodgkinson was charging up fast as her compatriots Jemma Reekie and Georgia Bell followed.

Towards the finish, experienced Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin and French Rénelle Lamote went past Nakaayi, who had moved into lane 2 in pursuit for space.

After the tape, Hodgkinson was in awe before Reekie and Bell, who also recorded personal bests, embraced her. The race had only missed Kenyan Mary Moraa to make a near-perfect scenario of what to expect at the Paris Games.

Nakaayi needed something to carry positive to the French capital and this fourth NR in a space of 371 days, is pretty vital. “I just have to believe in myself,” she said.

“I am capable of running much better in Paris than yesterday,” added Nakaayi. She is also encouraged by a recent silver medal at the African Games in Ghana three months ago.

This will be Nakaayi’s third Olympics in a row and the women’s 800m round 1 Heats come on August 2 at the Stade de France.

LONDON DIAMOND LEAGUE

WOMEN’S 800M RESULT

1 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:54.61

2 Jemma Reekie (GBR) 1:55.61

3 Georgia Bell (GBR) 1:56.28

4 Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM) 1:56.83

5 Rénelle Lamote (FRA) 1:57.06

6 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:57.26

2024 WORLD’S FASTEST WOMEN OVER 800M

1:54.61 by Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) on Jul 20

1:54.61 by Jemma Reekie (GBR) on Jul 20

1:56.28 by Georgia Bell (GBR) on Jul 20

1:56.71 by Mary Moraa (KEN) on May 25

1:56.83 by Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM) on Jul 20

1:57.06 by Rénelle Lamote (FRA) on Jul 20

1:57.26 by Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) on May 19

1:57.26 by Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) on Jul 20

FALL OF WOMEN’S 800M NATIONAL RECORD

Jul 17, 1989 - 2:02.95 by Evelyn Adiru

Jul 7, 1990 - 2:00.88 by Edith Nakiyingi

May 27, 2012 - 1:59.08 by Annet Negesa

Jul 18, 2014 - 1:58.63 by Winnie Nanyondo

Jun 27, 2018 - 1:58.39 by Halimah Nakaayi

Sept 30, 2019 - 1:58.04 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 9, 2021 - 1:58.03 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 16, 2023 - 1:57.78 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 23, 2023 - 1:57.62 by Halimah Nakaayi

May 18, 2024 - 1:57.56 by Halimah Nakaayi