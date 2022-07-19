Fraser-Pryce wins historic fifth title in Jamaican party

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth women’s 100m world title in a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals.

Fraser-Pryce ran a championship record of 10.67 seconds to finish ahead of Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who took bronze.

She is the first person to win five golds in an individual track event at the World Athletics Championships.

It is the first time a nation has taken a clean sweep of the women’s 100m medals at a World Championship, and comes a day after the United States completed the one-two-three in the men’s 100m final.

The same Jamaican trio achieved the feat at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo – Thompson-Herah winning her second gold then – with the nation also doing it at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Fraser-Pryce ‘feels blessed’

Two-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce’s fifth world title comes 13 years after her first, won in 2009 in Berlin.

She now has 10 World Championship titles across the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. Three of those have come since she gave birth to her son in 2017.

“I feel blessed to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back and I’m here again.

“I continue to remind myself that sometimes it’s not because you don’t have the ability but it’s the right time. It was the right time and I’m so, so grateful for the continuous support."

“This is the third one-two-three that I’ve been a part of and I’m so excited.”

Fraser-Pryce became the oldest woman to claim a 100m world title in 2019, and after extending that record by three years in Eugene, shows no signs of winding down.

“It’s my favourite world title – doing it at 35, yes I said 35,” Fraser-Pryce said.

“Whenever I’m healthy I’m going to compete. I’m hungry, I’m driven and I always believe I can run faster and I’m not going to stop until I stop believing that.”

One of the first athletes to congratulate Fraser-Pryce was American Allyson Felix, who bowed out of competition with a 19th world medal, a bronze, in the 4x400 mixed relay in Eugene.

“35 years old! A mother! 10.67! 5th world title! Yessss @realshellyannfp it’s your night!!!” tweeted Felix, a leading advocate for female athletes’ rights.

Fraser-Pryce reacted saying “just hoping that I’ll add to inspiration like Allyson to show women that you can have success after 30, you’re not limited by anything.

“I know especially for shoe companies, when women reach a certain age, they want to discard them, but I’m grateful that I’m showing women that it can be done.”

There was a more subdued celebration for Fraser-Pryce with her family, who shy away from the razzmatazz of the blue riband event of track and field.

“My husband and my son were in the stands, but they don’t really like the spotlight so they sit all the way up the top to not have anyone see them.”

