From Uganda to gold in Orange

For four years, Eugene Omalla's heart pounded with the rhythm of Ugandan hopes on the track. Often hailed as its fastest man in Uganda, he yearned to fly the Pearl of Africa’s flag high at the international stage. Yet, despite his fervent desire, there was no breakthrough. Undeterred, he took a bold leap of faith, switching allegiance to the Netherlands. This year, Omalla’s audacious decision culminated in a gold medal as he sprinted to victory in the mixed 4x400m relay competition at the Paris Olympic Games for the Netherlands.

Omalla’s ultimate goal has always been to become the fastest sprinter in Uganda's history.

Omalla's journey has seen him progress from McKendree University to Southeastern Louisiana University, and finally to Kansas State University, where he has achieved his most significant accomplishments.

Omalla has achieved significant milestones, including setting new school records in both indoor and outdoor 4x400 relay events. His standout performance earned him Second Team All-American honours in the indoor 4x400 relay. Additionally, he has medaled twice at the Big 12 Championship, highlighting his ability to compete at a high level.

He embarked on his track and field journey in September 2017. He and his twin brother have primarily trained independently, with sporadic coaching support. He says his training regimen is motivated by drive, determination, and perseverance – qualities that define both his athletic and personal character.

His debut track meet yielded a promising 11.01 seconds in the 100 metres. Unfortunately, a groin injury hampered his preparation for the next competition, resulting in disappointing times of 11.12 seconds in the 100 metres and 22.53 seconds in the 200 metres. Undeterred, he intensified training and achieved a breakthrough, clocking 10.70 seconds in the Kenyan U20 track meet, securing the fastest U20 sprinter title in Kenya for 2018. This momentum carried into the Ugandan National Championships, where he finished fourth overall with a time of 10.76 seconds.

Training on a grass field with limited coaching resources in a school without a track and field program he forged an exceptional level of dedication and resilience.

Olympic triumph

“Olympic gold medallists... Thank you for all the support. God is good!”, Eugene Omalla posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, August 5, 2024, after winning gold for the Netherlands at the Olympics in the mixed 4x400m relay. A medal for another country, not for Uganda.

Omalla expressed a strong sense of belonging to both Uganda and the Netherlands, declaring himself 100% Ugandan and 100% Dutch.

“I love my country. I still use my victories to help people in Uganda. In my village in Tororo, my father has a running club where he trains people. I want to use my victories to grow athletics in Uganda even more,” he said.

The victorious team that took gold in Paris.

Omalla anchored the Dutch mixed 4x400 relay team to a gold medal in the Olympic final, finishing with a time of 3:07.43. His teammates were Lieke Klaver, Isaya Klein Ikkink, and Femke Bol. The Netherlands edged out the USA by three-tenths of a second.

Omalla also led off the Dutch team in the preliminary round, alongside Cathelijn Peeters, securing a second-place finish in their heat with a time of 3:10.81.

Omalla declared winning the gold medal for the Netherlands as the greatest moment of his life, a dream realised after years of aspiring for greatness.

“That was the best feeling I have ever accomplished. I didn’t know how to feel. It was the pinnacle of my career. I have been struggling for a long time to get an opportunity to run. It's amazing,” he said.

The path to Olympic gold was arduous for Omalla. A tendon strain sidelined him for three weeks, leaving him underprepared for the Dutch national championships. His fitness was compromised, and he was initially named as the last reserve for the Olympic team.

“I put in extra work and at the very end I was the fastest with an indoor Personal Best of 45.24,” he said.

Ours but theirs

“Every challenge this year has shaped this moment,” Omalla stated.

Born in the eastern Uganda town of Tororo, Omalla was officially selected for his first Olympic Games earlier this year. He has defied numerous challenges to clinch his maiden Olympic gold medal.

In 2018, eager to represent Uganda, Omalla and his twin brother sought an entry point into Ugandan athletics. Their father and Kenyan coach approached the Tartan Burners Athletics Club (TBAC) for an opportunity to compete. Former sprinter Mildred Gamba became their initial contact as they aimed for the World Juniors, a goal they eventually missed.

Undeterred, Omalla showcased his talent, setting personal bests of 10.70 seconds in the 100m and 22.53 seconds in the 200m. This exceptional performance led to victory at the 2018 Kenyan U20 Championships in the 100m.

Upon completing high school at Rift Valley Academy in Kenya, the brothers decided to pursue their athletic careers in the United States.

“We had the opportunity to see them compete for Uganda,” Gamba said in an interview.

Injuries forced the brothers to shift their focus from the intense 100m sprints when they relocated to the United States.

From rugby to athletics

Omalla was initially a dedicated rugby player during his high school years in Kenya, but his father, Tim, inspired him to pursue athletics instead.

“I later realised it was my talent,” Omalla said in an interview.

However, his lifelong aspiration was to compete for Uganda, a dream now irrevocably shattered.

“I have been asking for an opportunity to represent Uganda for more than four years. It was turned down. I decided that I wasn’t getting younger and looked at my options. I reached out to coaches in the Netherlands who offered me an opportunity. I only have Dutch and Ugandan citizenship. It was in my best interest to go to the Netherlands,” Omalla said.

While negotiations with Dutch coaches were underway, Omalla received a call-up to represent Uganda at the 13th African Games in Ghana in 2023. He opted to decline this opportunity.

Omalla hand over the baton perfectly.

“It was a frustrating feeling. I had proved myself as the fastest runner for close to three years but I was never taken seriously,” he said.

Omalla said that although it took a little bit of time to blend in, he met a team of people who embrace teamwork.

But he owes everything to his parents whom he said have always been there for him in his low moments.

“There are times I haven’t competed well and it was tough. It was easy to give up but my dad told me I belong to the Olympics,” he said.

Future

Omalla, a student of Kansas State University, has several races scheduled across Europe to conclude his season in mid-September. Beyond his competitive pursuits, he is determined to use his Olympic victory to inspire young people in both the Netherlands and Uganda.

"I want to demonstrate to young people that perceived limitations are irrelevant. Despite lacking access to top-tier facilities, I've achieved Olympic glory," he said.

He expressed his desire to give back to the Tororo communities that supported his training under his father's guidance.

Omalla sees himself as a role model who can inspire the next generation, emphasising the importance of faith in his journey.

"God is the sole reason for my gold medal," he said.

In brief

Eugene Omalla

Birth Date: October 5, 2000

Place: Chawolo, Tororo

Position: Sprints

Parents: Tim and Wilma Omalla