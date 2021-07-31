Govt says ‘proud’ of Cheptegei, Kiplimo after 2020 Olympics glory

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

State officials Friday hailed Uganda’s 2020 Olympics double-medal winning duo, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

Early July 30, Cheptegei bagged silver in 27:43.63 with teammate Jacob Kiplimo winning bronze in 27:43.88, both the first medals for team Uganda at the Covid-19 pandemic delayed Tokyo Olympics where the Ugandan athletes fell behind Ethiopian distance runner Selemon Barega’s 27:43.22 finish.

In a sheer recognition of greatness, President Museveni said: ''And now, I congratulate Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo who won silver and bronze respectively in the men's 10,000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. I also acknowledge the gutsy efforts of Stephen Kissa. As a pan-African, I am also proud of Ethiopia's Selemon Barega who won,''

First lady and minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet K Museveni said government was ‘‘immensely proud of the pair,’’ while extending ‘‘hearty congratulations.’’

‘‘I also appreciate all the young men and women representing Uganda, we see you working hard. God bless you so much,’’ she added.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanjah doubled in praise stating: ‘‘Thanks for raising the Ugandan Flag highest. We are proud of you!’’

Second-placed Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (L) celebrates with third-placed Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo after the men's 10000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Shortly after running on the first day of athletics held in a nearly empty Olympic Stadium in the Japanese City of Tokyo, Cheptegei told journalists ‘‘he was very happy upon winning silver’’ but the other side of his ‘‘is not really satisfied with the result because’’ he expected to win gold.

‘‘I couldn’t shout knee up, knee up any louder while you ran. Thank you for lifting our flag,’’ Parliament speaker, Jacob Oulanyah echoed in reaction as the East African nation clinched only it’s 8th and 9th medals respectively- in the history of the Olympics games.

Ugandan athlete Stephen Kissa who tactically-but sacrificially withdrew from the race after 19 minutes said temperatures blazing up to 30 degrees Celsius significantly affected the team, even as they drew closer to the finishing line.