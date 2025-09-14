Heat stroke blows away Chesang

TOKYO, JAPAN. Majority of the country could have been tucked in their beds back home and missed out but Uganda could have scripted one of its lowest moments ever in World Athletics Championships history yesterday.

In the early hours of the day but dawn here, Stella Chesang registered one of the country’s medal misses in the women’s marathon final at the Tokyo World Championships in Japan.

Looking comfortable in third place with 4km left, Chesang unfortunately withered and only dragged on to enter the Tokyo National Stadium and finish 12th after the 42km race on a humid morning.

From running about a minute behind co-leaders eventual winner Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir and silver medalist Ethiopian Tigst Assefa, Chesang posted a time of two hours, 31 minutes and 13 seconds.

By then, Jepchirchir had completed a second conquest of Tokyo, a city where she won the Olympic title in 2021. She had beaten her friend Assefa in a sprint to the finish-line inside the stadium, winning by two seconds in a time of 2:24:43.

Whereas the duo had managed the humid conditions, Chesang hadn’t. “It was hot. The heat was too much. I felt it at 35km,” Chesang said in the mixed zone.

Seventh at the Paris Olympics in France before taking second place at the Valencia Marathon in Spain last year, Chesang was a potential medalist.

Even back in April, Chesang became the first Ugandan female runner to earn a top-10 finish at a World Marathon Major (WMM), sixth place at the London Marathon in England.

Race organizers yesterday lined her at the front before the gun, signaling the 28-year-old was among those to watch in the medal quest.

True to it, Chesang was within the leading pack of about 20 women which American Susanna Sullivan led through 5km in 17:10 minutes.

Sullivan was a second ahead of the group comprising Ethiopian trio of Assefa, Tigist Ketema, Sutume Kebede, Chesang, Kenyans Jepchirchir, Magdalyne Masai and Jackline Cherono, Bahraini Tigist Gashaw and Japanese Yuka Ando.

Some 13 minutes later, Sullivan and counterpart Jessica McClain pulled away while heading to Akibahara and the former led the race for long spells, building a 30-second lead at some stage.

It was not until the drinks point at 28km at Sullivan was caught a more charged smaller group of pursuers, now comprising Assefa, Jepchirchir, Chesang, Masai and Kebede.

And it went down to the smaller but most important details: management of the humid conditions.

Japan is enduring its hottest summer periods in recorded history with temperatures 2.36 degrees Celcius above average. Temperatures have remained around 31 degrees Celcius with fears they could rise in the coming day.

The World Athletics Health & Science Department had already marked the danger when they pushed to have the road races begin 30 minutes earlier than planned in consideration of athletes’ health and safety.

At every water and ice point, Jepchirchir and former world record holder Assefa would stop to pick a sponge or drink. The two began to peel away and 18 seconds behind them, the battle for bronze seemed to narrow down to Chesang and Masai.

Approaching at the Imperial Palace at 32km, Masai was peeling away from Chesang and grew a six-second gap but Assefa and Jepchirchir kept cooling off.

Masai paid the price first and withered, Chesang building a four-second lead midway the 36th kilometer just before she capitulated too. These two had evidently not soaked up as much.

“The body was okay. I was moving on well until 35km. I felt the heat was too much so I reduced (speed),” Chesang said. Midway the 39th kilometre, Uruguayan Julia Paternian passed her to move into third.

“I am very disappointed. I was hoping to win a medal,” a sad Chesang said with eyes visibly holding back tears. “I was expecting to be in the top three. It is my worst day. I was really in good shape.”

Not long after, Chesang dropped to fifth as Sullivan moved to fourth. At 41km, Paternain held a 39-second lead over Sullivan.

When Paternian entered the stadium to finish in 2:27:23, the 25-year-old was only surprised to hear the announcement that she had won a medal, her country’s first-ever in the Worlds’ history.

Another Ugandan Mercyline Chelangat labored to finish 49th in 2:45:36 while Juliet Chekwel fell out after 10km and was actually taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair. “It was difficult to finish,” said Chelangat.

The heat stroke suffered by Chesang left Uganda’s technical officials Benjamin Njia, Paul Okello and Denis Okudach in deep thoughts and planning new strategies ahead of the imminent events.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

RESULT

WOMEN’S MARATHON FINAL

1 Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:24:43

2 Tigst Assefa (ETH) 2:24:45

3 Julia Paternian (URU) 2:27:23

12 Stella Chesang (UGA) 2:31:13

49 Mercyline Chelangat (UGA) 2:45:36