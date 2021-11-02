Horse 'that makes race commentators cry' earns maiden win in Japan

The three-year-old made a dramatic late surge to claim victory at Tokyo's Oi racecourse on Monday, winning in the 12th race of her career. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The horse's unusual name has made her a social media phenomenon in Japan, with fans and TV personalities lining up to cheer her first victory.

Japanese horse racing fans celebrated and commentators cursed their luck after a filly named Sumomomomomomomomo claimed her maiden win.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.