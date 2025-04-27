Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

How Kiplimo marathon debut unfolded in London

Kiplimo (R) stands alongside Sawe (C) and Munyao. PHOTO/REUTERS 

By  Agencies

What you need to know:

Kiplimo was also safe in second place and he completed a successful debut in 2:03:37, while Munyao moved into third place, finishing in 2:04:20.

On a warm and sunny day, world half marathon champion Sabastian Sawe secured a second successive marathon victory in five months, following his 2:02:05 debut win in Valencia in December with triumph in London in 2:02:27.

Only one other athlete – the late world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum who ran 2:01:25 in 2023 – has ever gone quicker in the London Marathon.

A group of 12 featuring all the leading contenders in a high-quality field started at the targeted 2:01-2:02 pace, reaching the 5km mark in 14:25 led by Ethiopia’s Berlin Marathon champion Milkesa Mengesha and Kenya’s marathon great Eliud Kipchoge.

Related

Ten athletes were together in that lead group through 10km in 28:57. Only one of the three pacemakers remained at 15km, reached in 43:36, with Mengesha following the pacemaker and Kiplimo running at the back of the pack, looking comfortable.

By 20km it seemed that a tactical race was on the cards. Germany’s Amanal Petros, who had been due to run with the chase group, pushed the pace and led the pack through halfway in 1:01:30.

Sawe soon took control and the group was down to nine by 25km, Kenya’s Tokyo Marathon runner-up Timothy Kiplagat dropping from the pack. Sawe and his compatriot Hillary Kipkoech, who had been 26 seconds behind the leaders at 25km, led the field at 30km – a point they passed in 1:27:47. Four-time London Marathon champion Kipchoge was unable to stay with the leaders and a group of eight began to move away.

Feeling good, Sawe made a decisive break. Choosing not to take his drink at 30km, he kicked away and it was a move than none of his rivals could cover.

His surge included a 4:18 20th mile and he reached 35km in 1:41:43 – 22 seconds ahead of Kiplimo and 37 seconds ahead of Mengesha and Kipkoech.

Untroubled, Sawe completed his solo run to the finish line, passing 20km in 1:56:03 with a 46-second advantage before breaking the tape in 2:02:27 to win by 70 seconds. He ran an impressive negative split of 60:58 after passing the half marathon mark in 61:30.

Jacob Kiplimo was also safe in second place and he completed a successful debut in 2:03:37, while Munyao moved into third place, finishing in 2:04:20.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and New York City Marathon champion Abdi Nageeye improved his Dutch marathon record to 2:04:20 to finish fourth. Olympic champion Tamirat Tola was fifth in 2:04:42, while Kipchoge (2:05:25), Kipkoech (2:06:05) and Petros (2:06:30) all also broke 2:07.

Mahamed Mahamed was the top British finisher, running 2:08:52 for eighth place, while Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee clocked 2:11:08 on his marathon debut.

In the headlines