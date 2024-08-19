Hydration sorted for Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

For the runners set to take part in the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, hydration is one of the areas that will be greatly taken care of.

This is after Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda unveiled a Shs173m package to the organizers of the marathon Monday afternoon at the Rwenzori plant in Namanve.

The sponsorship will cater for the hydration of not only the runners but also those involved in the event.

The third edition of the event is slated for August 24 in Kasese, with runners covering distances of 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km.

“We are thrilled to once again be a part of this exciting event that showcases the beauty of the Rwenzori region,” Pearl Nimusiima, the Public Affairs and Communications Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, said.

With the sponsorship, Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water will be made available to runners at 12 strategically placed hydration points along the courses.

These hydration stations, to be positioned approximately every 3km, will be equipped with tents, personnel and a variety of Coca-Cola products.

The availability of these products, including those with sugar content, is particularly important for long-distance runners as they help maintain energy levels during the race.

“Having Rwenzori Natural Mineral Water and Coca-Cola products available throughout the route aligns perfectly with our focus on the health and well-being of our runners,” Rwenzori Marathon Team Lead Amos Wekesa told the press.

He added: “Given the heat and the challenging terrain, these hydration points will play a vital role in keeping our runners safe, energized, and ready to conquer the race.”

With the high temperatures expected in Kasese, hydration will be crucial for the safety and performance of the athletes.

The marathon is expected to attract runners from all over the world, with runners from over 30 countries already registered in the different categories.

Now certified by the World Athletics, the Rwenzori Marathon will help elite runners qualify for major world marathons.