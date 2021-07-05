I expect at least three gold medals – Obua

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Uganda’s athletes to the Tokyo Games have what it takes to add to the paltry two gold medals the country has won in Olympic history, State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua has said.

“We have only two gold medals with the first coming in 1972 and Kiprotich winning the other,” said Obua, who for his first field activity since reappointment hit the road to Kapchorwa to catch up with the athletes over the weekend.

John Akii-Bua won Uganda’s first gold in the 400m hurdles at the Munich Games in 1972 before Stephen Kiprotich added the second at the London 2012 Games.

“Forty million Ugandans have their hope in you to win gold. Make yourself a record as the third, fourth or fifth Ugandan to win gold,” said Obua, who added that the his ministry was “expecting three gold medals because I also want to go on record as a golden minister.”

Obua urged the athletes on the importance of adapting to the restrictions that come with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Be ready psychologically, mentally and physically. You maybe subjected to daily Covid tests, which means you need to prepare yourself. If you’re not prepared, you won’t be ready to compete because you will be irritated,” explained Obua.

The athletes are in camp to safeguard them from the virus. At least two members of the boxing contingent that travelled last month tested positive for the virus, calling for tougher measures.

National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Olympics Committee chairman Don Rukare, who was accompanied by NCS General Secretary Bernard Ogwel, cautioned the athletes on discipline, anti-doping and manipulation of results.

“Discipline is very important, listen to your coaches. We are going to talk about anti-doping, especially for you who will be on track; be very careful with what you put into your bodies,” Rukare said.

He warned against manipulation of competition, such as by betting, saying it was a new area the International Olympics Committee was focusing on.

Ugandan athletes are scheduled to travel to Tokyo on July 13. The Olympics start in exactly 18 days with the opening ceremony and other indoor games.

Uganda’s Olympic team

Joshua Cheptegei (10000 M & 5000M), Jacob Kiplimo (10000 and 5000M)

Halima Nakaayi (800M), Winnie Nanyondo (1500M), Ronald Musagala (1500M), Albert Chemutai (3000M – St’chase), Peruth Chemutai (3000M – St’chase), Esther Chebet (10,000M), Abdallah Mande Kibet (10,000M), Stella Chesang (5000M), Sarah Chelengat (5000M), Benjamin Kiplagat (3000M St’chase), Racheal Zena Chebet (10000M), Leni Shida (400M), Oscar Chelimo (5000M)

Marathon

Juliet Chekwel, Immaculate Chemutai, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges, Fred Musobo, Solomon Mutai, Geofrey Kusuro, Jackson Kiprop, Robert Chemonges

