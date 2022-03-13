Prime

Injuries put paid to my career- Ngaimoko

Transformation. Ngaimoko wants to become an astute administrator. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE
 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Retiring Early. Ali Ngaimoko has retired from the track after more than 15 years representing the national team. His retirement was calm but not expected as his specialist events in the sprints have less competition. But having been chosen the leader of Police Athletics Club while working on side hustle as a sports kit supplier, the Arua-born athlete has called time on his career which many believe was more of potential than what he actually fulfilled on the track. He demanded that the interview be conducted from Namboole Stadium from where his career started although it ended in Gold Coast when he was wheeled off after an injury. He spoke to George Katongole about his decision and the next step in his career.

Why did you retire  and what does it mean for you as a person?

