Insurers back Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Britam Uganda is the latest brand to join the long list of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon partners.

The insurance giant has committed Shs100m to the event scheduled for August 24 in Kasese.

Through its foundation, Britam revealed that the support to the marathon will come in form of cash and comprehensive travel insurance.

Richard Mwebesa, the Britam Business Development Manager, while unveiling the sponsorship package at the company’s head office in Nakasero on Thursday, said the run aligns with their beliefs and ambitions.

“We are committed to promoting health, safety and community empowerment in the stunning Rwenzori region,” he added.

Of the Shs100m, Shs45m will be in form of cash to the marathon organisers while the remainder will come as extra benefits including travel sponsorship for the 10 ten brand ambassadors that will fly in. These will also have cover of up to $50,000.

Rwenzori Marathon Team Lead, Amos Wekesa, revealed the importance of the event to the Rwenzori region and the Ugandan tourism sector.

“As we speak, it’s almost impossible to get accommodation in Kasese and this is an opportunity for the neighbouring communities to tap into the opportunity and make money,” Wekesa noted.

“All places of accommodation have been booked, whereas the Rwenzori sub region continues to enjoy the spotlight from local and international media,” he added.

With the event only a few days away, the organizers have already started distribution of the kits in Kampala and will shift their base to Kasese next Thursday.

Runners will compete in the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km events, with all finishers in the different categories taking home medals.