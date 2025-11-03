Islamic Games: UAt fronts sprinters over distance runners

Since the turn of the century, Uganda’s athletics story at the global stage has been best written in long-distance running events.

The medals won and multiple national, area and world records broken anchor this debate. And so, for many championships, long-distance runners have had more places on the plane than short and middle-distance competitors.

At the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games which commence next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Uganda Athletics (UAt) is taking a chance.

There will be fewer distance runners and more sprinters when the athletics action happens at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium.

“It’s our strategy to provide opportunities to those who may not have access to other competitions like World Championships and Olympic Games since the Islamic Solidarity Games did not require qualifying standards,” UAt’s general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru said.

“Sprinters and other field event athletes are competitive but for now are unable to qualify to the above two events,” she said.

“We expect the Riyadh Games to be very competitive in sprints and field with countries like Nigeria, Egypt and Bahrain as members. This will motivate and test our athletes in these events (sprints).”

A team of 17 competitors will feature in athletics events in Riyadh, with one field event participant - in Josephine Lalam who will feature in the women’s javelin.

“Middle and long distance have other competitions including out of stadium events such as cross country, mountain and road running. It is about equity in accessing international events,” added Ayikoru.

Uganda will feature two teams in the 4 x 400 metres relays for both men and women – each team with three sprinters and then a middle-distance runner - Tom Dradriga and Halimah Nakaayi.

The group of sprinters; Haron Adoli, Shida Leni, Godfrey Chan-wengo and Maureen Banura are entered and all competed in the 4 x 400 metres mixed relay during the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China where they posted a NR time of three minutes and 15.26 seconds in May.

There are plans to bring together the group again with now back up support of Malvine Akwenyi, Kenneth Omuka, Dradriga and Nakaayi to feature in the mixed relay event too in Riyadh.

The one-lap runner Leni has experience in the relays, having combined with Stella Wonruku, Nasiba Nabirye and Emily Nanziri to win women’s 4x400m relay bronze at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Of the whole lot, six - Dradriga, Nakaayi, Leni, Knight Aciru, Rebecca Chelangat and Leonard Chemutai competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan in September.

“I will try to compete the season in a strong way,” stated 3000 metres steeplechase runner Chemutai.

Uganda has four medals from athletics at the Islamic Games, beginning with Boniface Kiprop’s 10000 metres bronze at the inaugural edition in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2005.

Then, Nakaayi then won 800 metres silver at the Baku 2017 edition in Azerbaijan before Abel Chebet’s 5000 metres silver and 10000 metres gold in Konya, Turkiye in 2021 do. Chebet is back to attempt to defend his 25-lap championship title.

2025 ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY GAMES

Host city: Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

Nations: 57

Events: 19 sports

Opening: Nov 7, 2025

Closing: Nov 21, 2025

UGANDA AT 2025 ISG

Athletes: 37

Total Contingent: 68

Chef de Mission: Sadiq Nassiwu

Disciplines: Aquatics, Athletics, Boxing, Para-weightlifting, Table tennis, Weightlifting

2025 ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY GAMES

TEAM UGANDA FOR ATHLETICS:

LADIES: Shida Leni, Malvine Akwenyi & Maureen Akiiki Banura (all 400m & 4x400m Relay), Halimah Nakaayi (800m & 4x400m Relay), Knight Aciru (1500m), Charity Cherop (5000m), Risper Cherop (5000m), Annet Chemengich Chelangat (10,000m), Rebecca Chelengat (10000m), Josephine Lalam (Javelin)

MEN: Godfrey Chan-wengo, Haron Adoli, Kenneth Omuka (all 400m & 4x400m Relay), Tom Dradiga (800m, 4x400m Relay), Leonard Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Samuel Simba Cherop (5000m), Abel Chebet (10000m)

ABOUT THE ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY SPORTS ASSOCIATION

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) is an independent organization affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It has its headquarters in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, with a membership of 57 countries. It aims to support all athletes and develop sport across its member countries through programs and projects, and organizes the multi-sport Islamic Solidarity Games every four years.

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT THE ISG

2005 Mecca: Boniface Kiprop (10000 Metres Bronze)

2017 Baku: Halimah Nakaayi (800 Metres Silver)