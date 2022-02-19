Jacob Kiplimo wins Ras Al Khaimah half marathon

Uganda’s long-distance runner, Jacob Kiplimo has won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kiplimo defeated top athletes including Kenya’s duo 2018 Commonwealth bronze medalist Rodgers Kwemoi, Kenneth Kiprop, Ethiopia’s Tura Abdiwak among others.

Kiplimo started the race well and finished in style. He crossed the finishing line 57:56 minutes to record his personal best time of the season as well the national best time of the 2022 season.

Kenya’s Rodgers Kwemoi was Kiplimo’s closest competitor but he finished a distant second in a time of 58 minutes and 30 seconds while his compatriot Renju Kannur finished third in 58:36.

But, at the 10km mark, Kenyan duo Rodgers Kwemoi and Abel Kipchumba combined efforts in an attempt to put an end to Kiplimo’s control of the race but Kiplimo’s tactics made it unsuccessful and they finally surrendered the race to Kiplimo.

The 21-year old Kiplimo who won bronze over the 10,000m distance and finished 5th at the 5000m race at the Tokyo Olympics last year was starting the 2022 season, fortunately, a win against top athletes in Dubai will be a booster as the long-distance athlete shapes up for commonwealth games.

Kiplimo is the world record holder of the race, the 21-year old crossed the finishing line in a time of 57:31 at the World Athletics Label road race in Portugal last year to claim the lead and become the fastest man in history over the 13.1-mile race.

Previously, the star athlete had won the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland with a time of 58:49