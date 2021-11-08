Janet hopes for bigger numbers to Birmingham

While receiving the Queen’s Baton last week, Education and sports minister and also First Lady Janet Museveni pledged support for more sportsmen at next July’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG).

“Uganda will have a team to represent the country in the games and we are hopeful that they will even perform better than the previous one,” Ms Museveni said at State House Nakasero.

“I want to call upon athletes preparing to represent the country to work hard and be announced among the best teams,” she added during the brief ceremony.

The CWG happens every four years with participants from 72 member states and at the 2018 edition, Uganda scooped six medals; three gold, a silver and two bronze in Australia.

Global long-distance running star Joshua Cheptegei won both the 5000m and 10000m finals.

At Nakasero, sports minister Hamson Obua said that Uganda was in advanced stages of preparations ahead of these games.

“The preparations will accelerate when the Games near. I can assure you that Ugandans will send participants, compete and win these games,” Obua said.