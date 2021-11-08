Janet hopes for bigger numbers to Birmingham

Education Minister and First lady, Ms Janet K Museveni. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Damali Mukhaye

While receiving the Queen’s Baton last week, Education and sports minister and also First Lady Janet Museveni pledged support for more sportsmen at next July’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG).

