Joshua Cheptegei opts out of men's 5,000m Olympic race

The newly crowned 10,000m Olympic champion, Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, may not be available to defend the 5,000m title he took at the Tokyo Games in Japan, three years ago after he requested not to take part in the forthcoming race.

Reliable sources, who spoke to Monitor from the French capital, Paris, on Monday afternoon, said the global superstar suffered an injury to his shoulder on Friday night after the 10,000m race and has not had preparation sessions since Saturday.

The injury is said to have been triggered by an accidental fall on the Ugandan great by a colleague, long after the race.

"An athlete fell on him during celebrations but it wasn’t serious. However, he felt a lot of pain on Saturday morning [until now] and might not be in the right shape for the race," a source said.

Uganda will, reportedly, request the Olympics committee to strike Cheptegei’s name off the start-list tonight.

If Cheptegei’s name does not feature in Wednesday’s race, it will mirror the 2019 World Championships event in Doha, Qatar, when he only did the 10,000m and brought home gold.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates after winning the Olympics Men's 10,000m gold at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 02, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

Interestingly, in the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia, Cheptegei, who had just recovered from an injury, had sought not to do the double but on the urging of First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, he gave it a try and took the top prize – gold - over both 10,000m and 5,000m.

This will also be the only Olympic event that the world record holder has not done the double, having done so in the previous shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016 (finished 6th in the 10,000m and 8th in the 5,000m); and in Tokyo (Silver in the 10,000m and Gold in the 5,000m).