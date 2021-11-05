Kabaka Run to stay virtual

The Kabaka Birthday Run that is scheduled for November 28 was launched yesterday at Bulange Mengo by Charles Peter Mayiga the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom.

Just like the previous year, the run will be held virtually in order to protect the masses from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the theme remains Men against AIDS to save the girl child.

More than 60,000 birthday kits are expected to be bought by runners from different selling points including Airtel shops and Bulange Mengo among other places at Shs15000.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to fight against AIDS through this vital event.

He also called upon people to run from their homes, villages and communities.

Only a selected few will be flagged off at Bulange by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

“Can our generation accept the death of HIV/AIDS? Therefore let’s follow the footsteps of the King as we fight against AIDS. And this year, the king wishes us to run from our homes and villages,” Mayiga said.

The Chairman of the organising committee Twaha Kawaase who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom is sure that with the presence of many partners on board, the Kabaka Birthday Run will be a success.

Meanwhile Airtel will continue sponsoring the event just like in the previous years, and Remmy Kisakye the Head of Brand and Communication called upon all their customers to buy kits at their outlets at new taxi park, Thobani Centre and Ben Kiwanuka.

“In this partnership with the Kabaka Birthday Run, we have seen that all Ugandans have been impacted in our fight against common problems. So we call upon all people to buy the kits in order to help in the fight against AIDS,” she said.

This is the eighth edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run. The first three were aimed at fighting fistula, the next trio sickle cells and currently HIV/AIDS.