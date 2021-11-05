Kabaka Run to stay virtual

Run Boost.  Airtel Managing Director Manor Murali (2nd L) is joined by his team as they pose for pictures with the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga (C) at Bulange, Mengo on November 4, 2021. Airtel donated 70,000 jerseys for the Kabaka’s birthday run slated to take place on November 28. PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Just like the previous year, the run will be held virtually in order to protect the masses from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the theme remains Men against AIDS to save the girl child.

The Kabaka Birthday Run that is scheduled for November 28 was launched yesterday at Bulange Mengo by Charles Peter Mayiga the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.