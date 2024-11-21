Katikkiro urges Nakaayi, Nanyondo to deliver more

For over a decade, the image of Uganda’s middle-distance runners Halimah Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo is of professional running sleeveless tops and shorts.

Often, their business is within the lanes of the running tracks across different stadiums in the world. However, that changed this week after Nakaayi, Nanyondo in company of other runners donned traditional gomesi wear and suits as they were hosted by Buganda Kingdom’s Katikkiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

“I was listening to CBS radio while I headed somewhere and Halimah was in the studio. She said she wanted to meet Katikkiro, many people say that. What pushed me to meet her were the words she said,” Owek. Mayiga narrated the genesis before a thunderous handclap followed while inside Bulange’s Cabinet room.

“Halimah is a prominent individual, not many can compete at the Olympics, Commonwealth or African Games, the stage is big. But the words she used to advise other talented athletes impressed me and prompted me to meet her because it showed that she is a responsible woman,” said Mayiga.

Nakaayi, who relied on athletics scholarships all the way to acquiring a computer science degree at Kampala University, has represented Uganda at major championships every year since 2010, and is the second best decorated female runner in the country’s history after Peruth Chemutai.

Besides two medals from the last two African Games, Nakaayi boasts of the world 800-metre title from the 2019 Doha World Championships in Qatar.

She also has the 800-metre bronze medal from the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia and remains the only Ugandan to ever medal at the indoor global stage.

Mayiga was quick to recall the Doha moment when Nanyondo and Nakaayi wrapped the national flag around themselves and toasted to the latter’s gold medal victory near the finish-line inside the Khalifa International Stadium.

Nanyondo, who powered to the 2014 Commonwealth 800-metre bronze medal in Glasgow, Scotland, had finished fourth in the two-lap final in Doha. The pair presented their medals to Mayiga, much to his delight.

Nakaayi, who also had the company of Uganda Athletics Federation’s vice president (administration) Lawrence Kavuma, 1500-metre national record holder Ronald Musagala, former sprinter Emily Nanziri and 2010 and 2012 triple jump Africa champion Sarah Nambawa, believes the visit to Bulange rubber-stamps her journey into philanthropy.

“We have many talents but it is about identifying them and understanding how best to work together to sprout. Wherever anyone is, I advise that you start from there,” she spoke to Mayiga.

“I am overly delighted to be in your midst Owekitiibwa Katikkiro and I also have the Nakaayi Halimah Foundation which helps to nurture young talent and also support women in communities, urging them that everyone can be involved in something or different activities where one can earn even if Shs1000 that is theirs,” she added.

Nakaayi hopes that through her Foundation, she will have a long-standing future collaboration with the Kingdom in a bid to positively impact lives in Uganda. “When we have athletes here like these…” remarked Robert Serwanga Buganda's Minister for Sports, Youth and Arts.

“Dear Katikkiro, you instructed us that with each stadium that will be set up in each of the 18 counties, it must have a running track and not a football pitch alone. That arrangement is already in progress and we are happy that athletes like this can be integrated in all plans,” added Owek. Serwanga.

Mayiga urged the athletes and youth in the Kingdom and region to adhere to the four-discipline rule. “Everything we do starts in the mind. It is all about sacrifice,” he added before giving Nakaayi and Nanyondo each a branded cup, rallying them to drink coffee.

Nakaayi’s Foundation plans to build athletics talent, touch lives through education and agriculture while combating hunger and climate change.

The 30-year-old hopes that her Foundation walks miles like those of fellow or former athletes; Joshua Cheptegei in Sebei region, Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation or the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation in Kenya.

NAKAAYI HALIMAH FOUNDATION

Founder: Halimah Nakaayi

Started: 2020

Focus Areas: Athletics Talent Development, Education, Climate Change, Agriculture, Economic Empowerment

Base: Seeta, Mukono & Kampala

Team: 15

NAKAAYI’S MAJOR HONOURS

2011 Commonwealth Youth Games: 400 Metres Gold

2019 World Athletics Championships: 800 Metres Gold

2022 World Indoor Championships: 800 Metres Bronze

2019 African Games: 800 Metres Bronze

2024 African Games: 800 Metres Silver

800 Metres (Indoor & Outdoor), 1000 Metres (Indoor & Outdoor) National Records

WINNIE NANYONDO’S HONOURS

2014 Commonwealth Games: 800 Metres Bronze

2019 World Athletics Championships: 800 Metres 4th

1500 Metres (Indoor & Outdoor) National Records

SARAH NAMBAWA’S HONOURS

2010 & 2012 Africa Senior Athletics Championships: Triple Jump Gold

Long Jump & Triple Jump (Indoor & Outdoor) National Records

EMILY NANZIRI’S HONOURS

2019 Africa Games: 4X400m Relay Bronze

4X400m Women’s Relay National Record

RONALD MUSAGALA’S HONOURS

2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships: 1500 Metres Bronze

1500 Metres Outdoor National Record