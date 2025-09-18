Kibet, Kiprop carry Uganda’s future

By the end of the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championships, Joshua Cheptegei’s coach Addy Ruiter had sensed something.

He figured that Cheptegei’s time on track was winding down but he had no one to hand over to.

No youngster had fully materialized to take on responsibility and shoulder medal weight for the country at global athletics championships and events.

The Dutchman Ruiter, having spent about half-a-decade at the time in the Sebei region of eastern Uganda, began to build new stars.

That process is long, sometimes boring especially if there are no successful case studies to hinge on.

In 2025, there are new youngsters across the divide. Ruiter and his support cast in Denis Okudach are continuing to model Keneth Kiprop and Dan Kibet.

For Dan, he commanded a respectable 13th place finish in the men’s 10000 metres final on Monday during the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan.

On Day 9 and the last one for the action, it is likely Uganda could end the Tokyo Worlds empty handed but in Dan, Harbert, Kiprop and among others, the country has a future if they are managed well.

Three-time Commonwealth champion Moses Kipsiro has had a touch on Harbert Kibet. The trio of young stars as well as Joy Cheptoyek are the faces the country can look forward to in the future.

“The race was really good,” Okudach said of Dan. “I like the way he attacked it, always positioning himself well.”

Kibet posted a time of 29 minutes and 3.22 seconds in a relatively slow race determined by the humid conditions. It was won by Frenchman Jimmy Gressier.

“Though he struggled the last two laps, it shows we are in the right direction and soon we will have another Cheptegei,” Okudach stated.

Dan’s trajectory has been impacted by a spate of injuries for a man who won gold at the Africa U20 Athletics Championships in Zambia two years ago.

In the junior men’s 8km race at the World Athletics Cross-country Championships, Kibet came fourth in Bathurst, Australia.

In the same race in Bathurst, Kiprop, who competed in the 5000 metres Heats on Friday, was sixth. Last year, Kiprop went to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru and he picked up a bronze medal over the 5000 metres.

Harbert was fifth too in the 3000 metres final in Lima and by going a step further to earn tickets to the Tokyo Worlds, the development path is clear for the youngsters.

The men’s 5000 metres final on Sunday is one of the last track events at the Tokyo Worlds. There are 4 x 100 metres relay finals too where Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is expected to bow out after 20 years at the top stage.

In the men’s 4 x 400 metres relay, Botswana’s men comprising new 400 metres world champion Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, bronze medalist Bayapo Ndori and Olympic 200 metres champion Letsile Tebogo, will attempt to usurp South Africa, Belgium and the USA, which seeks a 13th world title.

In the field events, Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh will hope to defend her high jump world title but she expects fierce competition from Australians Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 9: SUNDAY, SEPT 21

1.35pm: Women’s 800m Final

1:50pm: Men’s 5000m Final

MEN’S 10000 METRES FINAL

1 Jimmy Gressier (FRA) 28:55.77

2 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 28:55.83

3 Andreas Almgren (SWE) 28:56.02

13 Dan Kibet (UGA) 29:03.22