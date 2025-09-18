Kibet, Kiprop dream on

TOKYO, JAPAN. For the past two decades, Uganda relies on an individual or two for success at major athletics championships and it happens in brief phases.

Dorcus Inzikuru came, Boniface Kiprop was there, and Moses Kipsiro followed before the arrival of Joshua Cheptegei and then Jacob Kiplimo.

As it stands, Uganda is staring at leaving the Japanese capital empty handed without a medal by the close of action on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships.

Of course, it is very difficult to convince the country that there’s any rebuilding or emergence of young talent.

But, in Keneth Kiprop and Harbert Kibet, who compete in the men’s 5000 metres Heat 1 and 2 respectively today, the country is beginning the inevitable step of rebuilding new potential medalists.

Kiprop and Kibet are set to debut at the Worlds, over the 12-and-a-half lap race, with a chance to be in Sunday’s final should they make the top eight placings in any of the two Heats at the Japan National Stadium.

“Yes,” Kiprop explained his readiness. To his Kapchorwa-based coach Denis Okudach, it is a surprise he is in Tokyo.

“We didn’t expect him to be here, so it is a bonus,” he said. Kiprop has grown fast, that in part, accelerated by the bronze medal he picked over the 5000 metres during the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru 13 months ago.

Kibet too owes his growth to Kipsiro and he too competed in Lima, finishing fifth in the 3000 metres final.

In 2025, Kiprop beat the 5000 metres qualification mark by less than a second and boasts of a new personal best mark of 13 minutes and 49 micro-seconds.

Kibet meanwhile, won a 5km speed race in Tokyo back in May with a flat 13 minutes to find his way to the Tokyo Worlds.

Of course, the duo are not medal contenders but this stage is a proper learning curve as they are potential medalists for the country should the process be quick, by the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Kiprop’s Heat has Diamond League winner Swede Andreas Almgren, Olympic 3000 metres steeplechase champion Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali who picked silver in his event and Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet who boasts of a personal best mark of 12:36.73 - close to Cheptegei’s world record of 12:35.36.

There are experienced competitors like world 2022 silver and 2023 bronze medalist Kenyan Jacob Krop and U.S champion Nick Young.

For Kibet, he will meet new world 10000 metres champion Frenchman Jimmy Gressier, 10000 metres world leader Ethiopian Biniam Mehary, American Grant Fisher and reigning world champion Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen who didn’t advance in the men’s 1500 Heats earlier.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 7: FRIDAY, SEPT 19

2pm: Men’s 5000m Heat 1 (Keneth Kiprop)

2.19pm: Men’s 5000m Heat 2 (Harbert Kibet)

2:45pm: Women’s 800m Semi Final Heats

DAY 8: SATURDAY, SEPT 20

3.29pm: Women’s 5000m Final (Joy Cheptoyek)

DAY 9: SUNDAY, SEPT 20

1.35pm: Women’s 800m Final