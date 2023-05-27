Kibet pair takes shot at Budapest tickets

Team Uganda to the Budapest World Athletics Championships is slowly taking shape with 19 athletes already qualified including multiple champions like Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Halimah Nakaayi and Stella Chesang.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) technical team will however size down seven men to just three for the available three marathon quota slots.

The realistic target will be about 23 competitors for Uganda at the August 19-27 event in the Hungarian capital.

That will include in-form US-based sprinter Tarsis Orogot over the 200m and Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai who is yet to qualify over the 3000m steeplechase.

That window, which closes on July 31, still has room for the seasoned championship representatives like Ronald Musagala and now Nairobi-based sprint duo of Shida Leni and Haron Adoli.

However, the cast could grow bigger if the trio of teenagers Dan Kibet, Keneth Kiprop and Rogers Kibet join the party.

The trio will line-up for the men’s 5000m race at the Oordegem Meeting in Belgium tonight. “Dan and Rogers will try to run the entry standard of 13:07.00,” said their coach Addy Ruiter.

Ruiter travelled with the trio and Janat Chemusto, who will run the 800m for speed. Rogers however has already qualified for the 10000m and he got a team bronze medal from the senior men’s 10km race at the World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

Dan meanwhile came fourth while Kiprop was sixth in the junior men’s 8km event in Bathurst and with Hosea Chemutai in 11th, they missed a team medal because they were short of a teammate to make a mandatory four.

Ruiter speaks highly of this trio and Dan impressed when he pocketed 5000m gold at the African U20 Championships in Ndola, Zambia three weeks ago.

The stage in Belgium is new for Kiprop though. “He is running in Europe for the first time. A big personal best (PB) is the goal,” stated Ruiter.

Kiprop’s PB is at 13:52.63, from sixth place he got as Dan won in Ndola.

UGANDANS IN ACTION - SATURDAY

IFAM Oordegem Meeting: Janat Chemusto (800m), Rogers Kibet, Dan Kibet & Keneth Kiprop (all 5000m)

Los Angeles Grand Prix: Halimah Nakaayi (800m)

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

UGANDA’S QUALIFIED ATHLETES

Women: Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo & Janat Chemusto (both 1500m), Prisca Chesang (10000m), Stella Chesang, Rebecca Cheptegei, Mercyline Chelangat & Linet Chebet (all marathon)