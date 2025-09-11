Kiplangat chases history

TOKYO, JAPAN. Uganda holds an impeccable record in the history of the World Athletics Championships. Of the 13 medals won in the championship since 1983, seven are gold with four silver and two bronze.

Yet of all champions, only Joshua Cheptegei has ever successfully defended his title. He did a three-peat over the men’s 10000 metres - winning at the Doha 2019 edition in Qatar, the Oregon 2022 show in the USA and at the Budapest stage in Hungary two years ago.

The rest; Dorcus Inzikuru, Stephen Kiprotich and Halimah Nakaayi all never retained their global titles. Such is the history that Victor Kiplangat is against.

Marathon Kiplangat arrived in the Japanese capital on Thursday with Team Uganda as the only title holder ahead of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

The odds are high but Kiplangat has his head up when he leads a Ugandan quartet of runners, including Stephen Kissa, Solomon Mutai and Abel Chelangat, to compete in the men’s marathon final on the Tokyo streets in the early hours of Monday.

Even with Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo away, this is an amazing bet for Uganda to pick a medal. After all, the men’s marathon often delivers something for the country.

This, since Kiprotich took Olympic gold in London, England some 13 years ago. Kiprotich won the world title in the Russian capital Moscow in 2013.

While he didn’t defend the title, Mutai hung on to win bronze at the 2015 Beijing Worlds in China. The year prior, Abraham Kiplimo picked bronze on a wet day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Four years later, Mutai won Commonwealth Games’ silver at the Gold Coast in Australia while Kiplangat got the Commonwealth gold medal in Birmingham, England in 2022.

He is in Tokyo with a big goal: “The gold. I want to defend the title,” he told this paper in a chat. Whereas the 25-year-old is intent, Kiplangat has had a low-key build-up.

Just two men have successfully defended their world marathon titles in history: Spaniard Abel Antón who won at the 1997 Athens and 1999 Seville editions as well as Kenyan Abel Kirui who won the 2009 Berlin and 2011 Daegu titles.

On April 21, Kiplangat came 13th in two hours, 10 minutes and 13 seconds at the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts, USA. At the Paris Olympics in France last year, he was 37th.

When he featured at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, he was 15th. City marathons are always fast and charged. At championship races like Olympics, Worlds or Commonwealth Games, the marathons are slower but tactical.

And here, Ugandans thrive. Kiplangat, who casts his chest forward when running, is hoping for a smile as big as he wore at the finish-line with the world title at Heroes’ Square in Budapest, Hungary two years ago.

“In Boston, my body was weak. I think I over-trained,” he said, “Now, I am feeling well. It’s (body) not like even at the Olympics. We are hoping for the best because since I started training, my body is fine.”

His personal best of 2:05:09 from 2022 is respectable. But also, never before has Uganda entered marathoners with nearly all targeting the podium.

Kiplangat’s training partner Kissa was unfortunate to fall at a water point at about 33km and ended up fighting only to finish fifth in Budapest.

He is encouraged by the Kolkata 25K victory in India last December as well as 2:09:34 despite 25th place at the Tokyo Marathon back in March.

“I trust the process for the training I have done,” said Kissa. “Really, I am seeing there is something to come,” added the man who has been training with Cheptegei and Kiplangat under the guise of Addy Ruiter’s notes and Dennis Okudach’s touch.

Mutai is back at the Worlds for the first time in six years and he is encouraged by victory at the Doha Marathon in Qatar last year.

Like the aforementioned pair, Mutai is only hoping for a good day through the route and management at the drinks points and conditions expected to be hot.

“My goal is to be on the podium. I have already prepared enough and the remaining thing is for God only,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s experience (that I have) and my body likes to adapt in a hot place. A medal is possible,” he added.

Both Kiplangat and Mutai enjoy the hot conditions. “It’s hot like last time in Hungary. I heard it’s similar. We hope it will favor us. We worked out a plan with Stephen,” added Kiplangat.

Chelangat meanwhile is making his debut at the Worlds on the back of fifth place at the Riyadh Marathon in Saudi Arabia and then victory at the Rabat Marathon in Morocco. “I am just going to try. This is my first time. I can do my best, my body is not all that bad,” he said.

The Ugandan cast will be challenged by Ethiopians Tadese Takele and Deresa Geleta who did a 1-2 in 2:03:23 and 2:03:51 at the Tokyo Marathon back in March. They will be joined by Barcelona Marathon champion Tesfaye Deriba.

No Kenyan has won this world title since Geoffrey Kirui in London in 2017 so Eric Sang and Kennedy Kimutai will try to project that hunger.

The day is set to be a public holiday as Japanese celebrate elderly citizens and their contributions to society. Inevitably, a sizable crowd is expected to grace the race route beginning at the Japanese National Stadium.

Hence, home boys Ryota Kondo who was second at the Osaka Marathon and 2024 Fukuoka Marathon winner Kyohei Hosoya won’t be overlooked.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

3:05pm: Women’s 1500m Semi-final Heats

3:30pm: Men’s 10000m Final (Dan Kibet, Oscar Chelimo)

DAY 3: MONDAY, SEPT 15

1.30am: Men’s Marathon Final (Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa, Abel Chelangat, Solomon Mutai)

3.15am: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Peruth Chemutai, Loice Chekwemoi)

3.55pm: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

MEN’S MARATHON AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (UGANDA)

Budapest 2023: Victor Kiplangat (1st, 2:08:53), Stephen Kissa (5th, 2:10:22), Andrew Kwemoi (DNF)

Oregon 2022: Jackson Kiprop (33rd, 2:12:14), Filex Chemongesi (34th, 2:12:16), Fred Musobo (40th, 2:13:58)

Doha 2019: Fred Musobo (13th, 2:13:42), Stephen Kiprotich (18th, 2:15:04), Solomon Mutai (DNF)

London 2017: Solomon Mutai (11th, 2:13:29), Robert Chemonges (43rd, 2:21:24)

Beijing 2015: Solomon Mutai (3rd, 2:13:29), Stephen Kiprotich (6th, 2:14:42), Abraham Kiplimo (DNF)

Moscow 2013: Stephen Kiprotich (1st, 2:09:51), Jackson Kiprop (10th, 2:12:12), Abraham Kiplimo (19th, 2:16:25)

Daegu 2011: Stephen Kiprotich (9th, 2:12:57), Daniel Chepyegon (DNF), Nicholas Kiprono (DNF)

Berlin 2009: Daniel Chepyegon (31st, 2:17:47), Nicholas Kiprono (DNF), Amos Masai (DNF)

Osaka 2007: Alex Malinga (12th, 2:20:36), Amos Masai (DNF)

Helsinki 2005: Alex Malinga (12th, 2:12:12), David Sumukwo (DNS)

UGANDA AT MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

MARATHON MEDALS

OLYMPICS

London 2012: Stephen Kiprotich (Gold)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Moscow 2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Gold)

Beijing 2015: Solomon Mutai (Bronze)

Budapest 2023: Victor Kiplangat (Gold)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Glasgow 2014: Abraham Kiplimo (Bronze)

Gold Coast 2018: Solomon Mutai (Silver)