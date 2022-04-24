Kiplangat, Kissa eye delight in Hamburg

The spring time of the year is the busiest for marathoners, their managers and road race organisers globally.

Today could be the defining day for the Ugandan male marathon cast on who takes the three available slots to the Oregon World Championships slated for July in the USA.

Four men will run across three different cities in Europe with Victor Kiplangat and Stephen Kissa part of the elite men’s 42km field at the Hamburg Marathon today.

In the Netherlands, 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist Solomon Mutai will run at the Enschede Marathon while Geoffey Kusuro has been entered for the Madrid Marathon in the Spanish capital.

Qualifying standards

With the Oregon qualification period ending on May 29, the aim is to post under the qualifying standard of two hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds and then post the fastest time to get a slot on Team Uganda’s contingent.

Here in Hamburg, Kiplangat, one of the five Ugandans to win an elite marathon on debut, is looking to improve on his time of 2:10:18 with which he won his first marathon in Istanbul, Turkey on November 7, 2021.

He has been sharing coaching notes with Kissa at the Global Sports Communication camp in Kapchorwa. “Preparation for both of them was perfect. Nothing to complain about,” said their coach Addy Ruiter.

Kiplangat warmed up for Hamburg by winning the Gent Half-Marathon in a time of 1:00:11 in Belgium on March 13. “Victor is at the same level as Kissa. They go with the first group and look at around 63 minutes at half-way,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Ruiter is cautious about Kissa on a full marathon debut. “It will be new territory for him and one has their own rules in the marathon. That is what the marathon makes so special. Let’s see what he will do,” the Dutch man added.

Kissa however, is hoping to grab a ticket to Oregon. “I want to be there, maybe try to run sub-2:05 or sub-2:04,” he calmly said. That would be a national record, right? “Yes, I will try to do it,” added the 26-year-old.

TODAY - UGANDANS IN ACTION - Hamburg Marathon (Germany):

Bernard Cheptoch (Pacemaker), Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa (Men’s 42km

Enschede Marathon (Netherlands): Solomon Mutai (Men’s 42km)

Madrid Marathon (Spain):

Geoffrey Kusuro (Men’s 42km)

OREGON 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - QUALIFICATION STANDINGS

Filex Chemonges: 9th, Barcelona Marathon (2:07:19) on Nov 7, 2021

Fred Musobo: 15th, Siena Marathon (2:08:24) on Apr 11, 2021

Jackson Kiprop: 4th, Košice Marathon (2:08:28) on Oct 3, 2021

Stephen Kiprotich: 5th, Enschede Marathon (2:09:04) on Apr 18, 2021

Geofrey Kusuro: 6th, Enschede Marathon (2:09:53) on Apr 18, 2021

Martin Musau: 1st Hamburg Marathon (2:10:15) on Sep 12, 2021

Victor Kiplangat: 1st, Istanbul Marathon (2:10:18) on Nov 7, 2021

Solomon Mutai: 3rd, Istanbul Marathon (2:10:25) on Nov 7, 2021