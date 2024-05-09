Kiplangat leads marathoners to face Kipchoge

As expected, Victor Kiplangat will lead the cast of six Ugandan marathoners to the Paris Olympics due August in France.

The reigning world and Commonwealth champion topped the Olympic qualifying list for the men’s 42km race thanks to his second place at the Osaka Marathon in Japan on February 26, 2023.

The marathoners’ Olympics qualifying window started on November 1, 2022 and ended on April 30. Kiplangat posted two hours, six minutes and three seconds in the Japanese city.

Stephen Kissa will be in Paris. PHOTO/COURTESY

Six months later, Kiplangat floored the field at Heroes’ Square to bag the world title during the Budapest World Athletics Championships.

On the list to Paris, four men ran under the entry standard of 2:08:10 with Stephen Kissa and Andrew Kwemoi in second and third places. 2015 world bronze medallist Solomon Mutai won the Venice Marathon in Italy last October but he will miss the Olympics.

It means that Kiplangat, Kissa and Kwemoi form the marathon trio for a second successive global championship.

In Budapest, Kissa tripped and fell after the 32km stage but he went on to finish fifth but Kwemoi stopped before the 33rd kilometre.

In Paris though, Kiplangat will attempt to complete a champion treble as he bids to add the Olympic title to his world and Commonwealth golds.

Stella Chesang has transitioned from the track to the road. PHOTO/COURTESY

However, he must work to stop Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, 39, who is eyeing a historic back-to-back-to-back Olympic marathon gold before bowing out.

Kipchoge stripped Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich of the marathon Olympic title after enduring the rain in Sambódromo during the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil.

Three years ago, Kipchoge was in own class as he blew away the field again at Odori Park in Sapporo during the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan. Uganda’s best finisher in Sapporo was Fred Musobo who finished 44th, the impact of Covid-19 showing.

Kissa has however been the fastest of the Paris-bound trio this year, with a second place in a time of 2:06:22 at the Osaka Marathon back in February.

The 2024 Paris Olympic marathon route. PHOTO/COURTESY

Kwemoi was third at the Milan Marathon in Italy on April 7 while Kiplangat had earlier in February rued missed weeks of training in 15th place at the Tokyo Marathon.

The trio has three months to prepare better before lining up in the French capital. Meanwhile, Uganda Athletics Federation has for the first time filled up all the three quota slots for the women’s marathon with Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat and Rebecca Cheptegei.

Here, 2023 Madrid Marathon champion Doreen Chesang misses out.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - ATHLETICS: TEAM UGANDA

Men’s Marathon Final (Aug 10): Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa, and Andrew Kwemoi

Women’s Marathon Final (Aug 11): Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, and Rebecca Chelangat

Paris Olympics Marathon Venues: Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides

ROAD TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

WOMEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang; Hamburg Marathon (3rd, 2:20:23 on Apr 23, 2023)

2 Rebecca Cheptegei; Abu Dhabi Marathon (4th, 2:22:47 on Dec 17, 2022)

3 Mercyline Chelangat; Enschede Marathon (2nd, 2:24:12 on Apr 16, 2023)

4 Doreen Chesang; Madrid Marathon (1st, 2:26:31 on Apr 23, 2023)

Entry Standard: 2:26:50, Qualifying window: Nov 1, 2022 - Apr 30, 2024

ROAD TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Victor Kiplangat (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:03 on Feb 26, 2023)

2 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

3 Andrew Kwemoi (Milan Marathon, 1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai (Venice Marathon, 1st, 2:07:41, Oct 22, 2023)

Entry Standard: 2:08:10, Qualifying window: Nov 1, 2022 - Apr 30, 2024

UGANDAN FEMALE MARATHONERS AT OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020: Immaculate Chemutai (16th, 2:32:23), Juliet Chekwel (69th, 2:53:40)

Rio 2016: Adero Nyakisi (68th, 2:42:39)

London 2012: Jane Suuto (93rd, 2:44:46)

UGANDAN MALE MARATHONERS AT OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020: Fred Musobo (44th, 2:18:39), Filex Chemonges (51st, 2:20:53), Stephen Kiprotich (DNF)

Rio 2016: Solomon Mutai (8th, 2:11:49), Stephen Kiprotich (14th, 2:13:32), Jackson Kiprop (79th, 2:22:09)

London 2012: Stephen Kiprotich (1st, 2:08:01)

Beijing 2008: Alex Malinga (31st, 2:18:26)

Sydney 2000: Alex Malinga (57th, 2:24:53)

Barcelona 1992: Michael Lopeyok (82nd, 2:42:54)

Seoul 1988: Benjamin Longiros (62nd, 2:30:29), Vincent Ruguga (63rd, 2:31:04), Fred Ogwang (92nd, 2:59:35)

Los Angeles 1984: Vincent Ruguga (29th, 2:17:54), Wilson Achia (DNF)

Munich 1972: Fulgence Rwabu (59th, 2:57:04)