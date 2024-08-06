Kiplimo joins Cheptegei out of Olympics 5,000m race

Reigning world cross-country title holder Jacob Kiplimo has withdrawn from the Olympic men’s 5,000m, a day after defending champion Joshua Cheptegei revealed intent to stay away from the race in a blow for team Uganda at the 2024 Paris Games.

The withdrawal of the two athletes has been attributed to fatigue, following a victory in which the three-time world champion and world record holder, Cheptegei, won the men’s 10,000metres title with an Olympic Record of 26min 43.14sec while Kiplimo came 8th in 26min 46.39sec.

“We regret to inform the public that Cheptegei and Kiplimo have withdrawn from tomorrow’s 5,000m semi-finals due to recovery from the demanding 10,000m race. Their bodies need more time to recover. Consequently, Oscar Chelimo will represent us alone,” the Uganda Athletics Federation said on Tuesday.

According to team Uganda athletics head coach Faustino Kiwa, “efforts by the physio teams to resuscitate the athletes to their full normal form has not been successful.”

“The coaching staff in consultation with the athletes, taking into consideration the coaching principle ‘athlete first, winning second,’ decided to withdraw them from the 5,000m to give them ample tine to fully recover,” Kiwa said in a brief statement.

Chelimo will be hoping for a glorious finish in round one of the Wednesday race with the final set for August 10.

Cheptegei and the world half marathon champion charmed Ugandans when they won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 10, 000metres race won by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega at the Tokyo Games three years ago.