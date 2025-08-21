Kiplimo out of Tokyo Worlds

When one becomes an elite marathoner, he or she no longer has a big luxury of races to choose from. Ideally, a marathoner competes in two 42km races in a year.

For Jacob Kiplimo, he opted to debut over the full marathon distance on April 27. He powered a national record time of two hours, three minutes and 37 seconds via second place at the London Marathon in England.

There was a bigger question of where next Kiplimo would go. In the recent days, the Ugandan star answered it. He will race at the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA on October 12.

“Chicago for my second marathon,”in said Kiplimo. “Proud to be there and can’t wait to start in Grand Park,” he added. The choice did not come easily. In the past weeks, Kiplimo had many guessing.

First, by posting such a fast 42km debut in London behind Kenyan Sabastian Sawe, he qualified as the best Ugandan for the three quota slots to the Tokyo World Athletics Championships, which come next month.

Actually, the men’s marathon final will happen on September 15 and it will start and finish at the Japan National Stadium with sight of the Tokyo Dome, reach at Jimbocho after 8km and then two laps of a 13-km circuit.

However, the Tokyo Worlds come exactly four weeks before Chicago implying Kiplimo will miss the trip to Asia.

Besides, sources within Uganda Athletics (UAt) and those close to the runner indicate there had been a silent plan by his management Rosa Associati from Italy to organize Kiplimo a 10km race.

This road race was to help him beat the qualifying standard of 27 minutes before August 24 (this Sunday) in order to qualify for the men’s 10000 metres final at the Tokyo Worlds which happens on September 14.

That could have pitted him against his buddy Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi who pocketed the silver medal behind Joshua Cheptegei in the 10000 metres Olympic final in Paris last August.

Aregawi and Kiplimo are both managed by Rosa. A 2021 Olympic 10000-metre bronze medalist, Kiplimo has also just done three track races in the last 13 competitive outings with the rest on the road.

This plan has lived on about seven weeks and it too hasn’t happened, implying Kiplimo will miss the Worlds again for the third time in four editions. He also missed the 2019 Doha Worlds in Qatar due to a muscular problem.

Weeks before the 2023 Budapest Worlds in Hungary, the reigning world half-marathon record holder Kiplimo suffered a hamstring problem and pulled out.

With Cheptegei also out of the Tokyo Worlds, it means defending champion Victor Kiplangat and Kissa will be the only male Ugandan marathon competitors in Tokyo next month.

He will become the second Ugandan to race at the Chicago Marathon after Stephen Kissa who came 21st after stepping in a hole on the course during the 2022 edition.

2025 WORLD MARATHON MAJORS

RACES’ SCHEDULE

Mar 2: Tokyo Marathon (Joshua Cheptegei, Stephen Kissa)

Apr 21: Boston Marathon (Victor Kiplangat)

Apr 27: London Marathon (Jacob Kiplimo, Stella Chesang)

Aug 31: Sydney Marathon

Sept 21: Berlin Marathon

Oct 12: Chicago Marathon (Jacob Kiplimo)

Nov 2: New York City Marathon

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sept 14: Men’s 10000 Metres Final (Tokyo)

Sept 15: Men’s Marathon Final (Tokyo)

ROAD TO TOKYO 2025 WORLD CHAMPS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Jacob Kiplimo (London Marathon, 2nd, 2:03:37, Apr 27, 2025)

2 Joshua Cheptegei (Tokyo Marathon, 9th, 2:05:59, Mar 2, 2024)

3 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

4 Victor Kiplangat (Wild Card Entry as Reigning World Champion)

Entry Standard: 2:06:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

WOMEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang (Valencia Marathon, 2nd, 2:18:26 on Dec 1, 2024)

Entry Standard: 2:23:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m, Half-Marathon, Marathon

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi, Peter Chelangat

Personal Bests: 12:40.96 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m), 56:42 (21km), 2:03:37 (Marathon)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO IN 2025

Apr 27, 2025: London Marathon (2nd, 2:03:37)

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

`KIPLIMO IN 2024

Dec 31, 2024: NN San Silvestre 10K (2nd, 26:32)

Nov 17, 2024: NN Zevenheuvelenloop (1st, 40:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 58:09)

Aug 2, 2024: Paris Olympics, 10000m (8th, 26:46.39)

May 30, 2024: Oslo DL, 5000m (3rd, 12:40.96)

May 17, 2024: LA Grand Prix, 5000m (4th, 12:52.91)

Mar 30, 2024: World Cross-country (1st, 28:09)

Feb 10, 2024: National Cross-country (1st, 29:04)

Jan 14, 2024: Valencia 10K Ibercaja (1st, 26:48)

KIPLIMO’S 21KM CAREER

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:31)

Mar 18, 2023: New York Half-Marathon (1st, 61:31)

Sept 11, 2022: Great North Run (1st, 59:33)

Feb 19, 2022: Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (1st, 57:56)

Nov 21, 2021: Lisbon Half-Marathon (1st, 57:31)

Dec 6, 2020: Valencia Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:37)

Oct 17, 2020: World Half-Marathon (1st, 58:49)

Nov 24, 2019: Kampala Half-Marathon (1st, 61:53)

UGANDA’S FASTEST MARATHONERS

BEST TIME BY ATHLETE

2:03:37 by Jacob Kiplimo at London Marathon on Apr 27, 2025

2:04:48 by Stephen Kissa at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:09 by Victor Kiplangat at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:12 by Filex Chemongesi at Toronto Marathon on Oct 20, 2019

2:05:59 by Joshua Cheptegei at Tokyo Marathon on Mar 2, 2025