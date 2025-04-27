Kiplimo second on marathon debut in London

Kenya's Sebastian Sawe triumphed in the men's race at the 2025 London Marathon ahead of Jacob Kiplimo.

Debutant Sawe kicked on with a little over 10km remaining and his rivals were unable to respond, with the Kenyan finishing in 2:02:27.

Half marathon world record holder Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was over a minute down in second on his full marathon debut and 2024 winner Alexander Mutiso Munyao came third.

Great Britain's Mahamed Mahamed finished ninth, with Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee in 14th.

The field for the men's elite race was touted as the best ever in London and the lead group was still comprised of nine athletes after 30km.

Sawe made his move just after the 31km mark and although the competition included Kiplimo, Mutiso, four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge and Olympic champion Tamirat Tola, none could match him.

The Kenyan stretched his lead and eventually crossed the line a minute and 10 seconds ahead of his nearest challengers.

"I am so happy. This is my fastest time for the London marathon," he said.

"I was well prepared for this race and that is why it is an honour for me to have won."

In the women's race, Stella Chesang came sixth in a time of 02:22:42, her first 42km race in the World Marathon Majors. She was 6 minutes 52 seconds off the pace set by race winner Tigst Aseefa of Ethiopia.

Elite men's race results



Sabastian Sawe (Ken) - 2:02:27

Jacob Kiplimo (Uga) - 2:03:37