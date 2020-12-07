Kiplimo sets new 21km national mark

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Youngster Jacob Kiplimo wrapped up his 2020 schedule in style by re-setting the 21km national record (NR) in second place at the Maratón Valencia Trinidad Alfonso in Spain yesterday.

The Ugandan long-distance runner produced a controlled race to post 57min and 37sec but he was beaten by his familiar foe, Kenyan Kandie Kibiwott, in the final 900 metres in a world record (WR) time of 57min and 32sec.

Regardless, Kiplimo, who turned 20 last month, was impressed. “I’m very happy about it because I have a personal best,” he said.

This was Kiplimo’s second 21km race in a space of 50 days and after the first where he set the NR at the World Half-Marathon Championships that he won in 58min and 49sec in Gdynia, Poland.

It implies that Kiplimo trimmed 72 seconds off that previous NR in Valencia.

“He ran super, but today, Kandie was little more than super,” said Kiplimo’s manager Beppe Picotti. “I’m so happy and proud of Jacob today, he is a champion.”

This was the third duel between Kibiwott and Kiplimo since the Kenyan beat Kiplimo when he celebrated too early at the Corrida International 15K in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on New Year’s Eve.

Kiplimo avenged that loss in Gdynia, pulling away in the final 3km to win.

In Valencia, Kibiwott and Kiplimo kept within a seven-man leading pack with the former setting pace after the 14km stage. The group then trimmed to three after posting 41:10 through 15km before the pair ran solo into the final 2km.

But 24-year-old Kibiwott was better this time, peeling 29 seconds off the previous WR mark of 58min and 01sec set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019.

Marathon Valencia

Men’s 21km results

1.Kandie Kibiwott KEN 57:32

2.Jacob Kiplimo UGA 57:37

3.Rhonex Kipruto KEN 57:49

