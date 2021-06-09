Kiplimo skips Rome Diamond League

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Ugandan star Jacob Kiplimo was expected to feature over the 5000m race at the Rome Diamond League (DL) Meeting in Italy tomorrow night but he will miss the event.

It was revealed after the 20-year-old’s name was found missing when the DL technical team released their men’s 5000m start-list yesterday.

“He is not in Rome,” confirmed Beppe Picotti, one of Kiplimo’s managers. “He needs time to train, we are finalizing the next race to qualify before 28th this month.”

Kiplimo, who holds the world half-marathon title, was expected in Rome for a duel over the 12-and-a-half-lap race against his counterpart Joshua Cheptegei.

World 10000m champion Cheptegei arrived in Rome yesterday and he will be the man to watch in the 19-man field.

Kiplimo last month showed class by obliterating the field over 10000m with the seventh fastest time ever of 26:33.93 during the Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

That stellar time in Ostrava got him a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. He was planning on running under 13:13.50 in Rome to be able to complete over the double in Tokyo but he will now wait for another race.

“In few days, we should get info about the race,” added Picotti. The deadline for qualification for Tokyo is June 29.

Kiplimo at major championships

• 2020 World Half-Marathon Champs: 1st (Men’s 21km)

• 2019 World Cross-country: 2nd (Senior Men’s 10km)

• 2018 World Jnr Champs: 2nd (10000m), 6th (5000m)

• 2018 Commonwealth Games: 4th (10000m)

• 2017 London World Champs: 22nd (10000m Heats)

• 2016 Rio Olympics: 26th (5000m Heats)

• 2016 World Jnr Champs: 3rd (10000m)

