Kiplimo stars in Argentina

Jacob Kiplimo is a gem on the road. He has barely put a foot wrong on the international stage of elite long-distance running.

Days after confirming he will run at the Chicago Marathon in the USA, Kiplimo on Sunday ran in an unfamiliar part of the world for any Ugandan - Argentina.

Unafraid of the territory, Kiplimo’s poetry on the road continued as he smashed the course record to win the Buenos Aires Half-Marathon in the Argentine capital.

The half-marathon world record (WR) holder produced an unmatched time of 58 minutes and 29 seconds to conquer the course and windy conditions.

“I felt great throughout, but the wind affected me,” said Kiplimo after winning his second 21km race of the year.

“My main target for today was to simply enjoy the experience, and I did that. As a fan of Lionel Messi, I was eager to come to Buenos Aires,” he said.

In February, Kiplimo posted a WR time of 56:42 to win the Barcelona Half-Marathon in Spain. And 10 weeks later, he ran his full marathon debut - finishing second at the London Marathon on April 27 in England.

In London, he posted the fastest time by a Ugandan, clocking two hours, three minutes and 37 seconds and was only denied victory by Kenyan Sabastian Sawe.

Between Buenos Aires and Chicago, Kiplimo has six weeks before he wears his running shoes on the streets of the American State of Illinois.

“My build-up for the Chicago Marathon is going very well,” he said, “I have heard there will be a world record pace there; I plan to run more conservatively but I would like to be close to the world record in the end.

”In Messi’s land, Kiplimo and the field began with a pace set for 2:44 minutes per kilometre.

Kiplimo and Kenyan Emmanuel Wafula crossed the first 5km in 13:42 and the pair overtook the race’s pace maker Bereket Nega Batebo thereafter.

Then Kiplimo went solo up front with a clear lead at 9km and crossed 10km in 27:59.

Wafula was nine seconds adrift and Kiplimo built a 55-second lead over the Kenyan by 15km and by the end, he had trimmed off 36 seconds off the course record previously held by Kenyan Bedan Karoki.

Ethiopian Seifu Tura came second in 59:56 while and Kenyan Vinicent Nyamongo came third in 59:57.

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m, Half-Marathon, Marathon

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi, Peter Chelangat

Personal Bests: 12:40.96 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m), 56:42 (21km), 2:03:37 (Marathon)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO’S 21KM CAREER

Aug 24, 2025: Buenos Aires Half-Marathon (1st, 58:29)

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:31)

Mar 18, 2023: New York Half-Marathon (1st, 61:31)

Sept 11, 2022: Great North Run (1st, 59:33)

Feb 19, 2022: Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (1st, 57:56)

Nov 21, 2021: Lisbon Half-Marathon (1st, 57:31)

Dec 6, 2020: Valencia Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:37)

Oct 17, 2020: World Half-Marathon (1st, 58:49)

Nov 24, 2019: Kampala Half-Marathon (1st, 61:53)

KIPLIMO IN 2025

Apr 27, 2025: London Marathon (2nd, 2:03:37)

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

KIPLIMO IN 2024

Dec 31, 2024: NN San Silvestre 10K (2nd, 26:32)

Nov 17, 2024: NN Zevenheuvelenloop (1st, 40:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 58:09)

Aug 2, 2024: Paris Olympics, 10000m (8th, 26:46.39)

May 30, 2024: Oslo DL, 5000m (3rd, 12:40.96)

May 17, 2024: LA Grand Prix, 5000m (4th, 12:52.91)

Mar 30, 2024: World Cross-country (1st, 28:09)

Feb 10, 2024: National Cross-country (1st, 29:04)

Jan 14, 2024: Valencia 10K Ibercaja (1st, 26:48)





UGANDA’S FASTEST MARATHONERS



BEST TIME BY ATHLETE

2:03:37 by Jacob Kiplimo at London Marathon on Apr 27, 2025

2:04:48 by Stephen Kissa at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:09 by Victor Kiplangat at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:12 by Filex Chemongesi at Toronto Marathon on Oct 20, 2019

2:05:59 by Joshua Cheptegei at Tokyo Marathon on Mar 2, 2025