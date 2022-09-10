Kiplimo takes winning streak to Newcastle

Jacob Kiplimo prefers road to track running. It is something he’s not been shy to speak about.

Yet, even his results amplify his choice. He has plenty of silverware, a 2017 junior gold and 2019 senior silver from the World across-country Championships and then, the World Half-Marathon title won two years ago in Gdynia, Poland.

Over that 21km, Kiplimo is a beast and there is high optimism that he will dominate the full marathon, or even run that distance under two hours.

Kiplimo however still has to work his way up. And he will hope to script another victory when he lines up in the elite men’s field at the Great North Run in Newcastle, England today.

“I’m very excited to be part of the elite field in Newcastle for the first time ever,” he said in an interview earlier this year after announcing his entry.

“The big names of distance running like Paul Tergat, Haile Gebreselassie, Mo Farah and Kenenisa Bekele run at least one time this half marathon, I want to be like them too.”

And yes, Kiplimo has already shared a slice of history with them. He currently holds the world 21km record at 57 minutes and 31 seconds while winning the Lisbon Half-Marathon in Portugal last November.

Overall, he has won four of his five half-marathon career races and he is encouraged by the recent world 10000m bronze medal at the Oregon World Championships in USA and the Commonwealth double in Birmingham, England back in March.

“My body is not bad,” he said before flying out on Thursday. “My target is only to finish it ,” the 21-year-old added.

He now faces a field which has two-time Berlin Marathon champion Bekele, who is a former 5000m and 10000m world record holder.

There is also Olympic 10000m champion Ethiopian Selemon Barega, who is entered, but competed and finished seventh over the 5000m at the Zurich Diamond League in Switzerland.

Kiplimo was to face his counterpart Joshua Cheptegei but he has since pulled out due to a hamstring problem.





KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi

Personal Bests: 7:26.64 (3000m), 12:48.63 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati





KIPLIMO AT MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

2022 Commonwealth Games: 1st (5000m Final)

2022 Commonwealth Games: 1st (10000m Final)

2022 Eugene World Champs: 3rd (10000m Final)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 5th (5000m Final)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 3rd (10000m Final)

2020 World Half-Marathon Champs: 1st (Men’s 21km)

2019 World Cross-country: 2nd (Senior Men’s 10km)

2018 World Jnr Champs: 2nd (10000m), 6th (5000m)

2018 Commonwealth Games: 4th (10000m)

2017 London World Champs: 22nd (10000m Heats)

2017 World Cross-country: 1st (Junior Men’s 8km)

2016 Rio Olympics: 26th (5000m Heats)

2016 World Jnr Champs: 3rd (10000m)





KIPLIMO IN 2022

Jun 30: Bauhaus Gala, 5000m (2nd, 7:29.55)

Aug 6: XXII Commonwealth Games, 5000m (1st, 13:08.08)

Jul 17: Oregon Worlds, 10000m (3rd, 27:27.97)

Aug 2: XXII Commonwealth Games, 10000m (1st, 27:09.19)

Feb 19: Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (1st, 57:56)





KIPLIMO’S 21KM CAREER

Feb 19, 2022: Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (1st, 57:56)

Nov 21, 2021: Lisbon Half-Marathon (1st, 57:31)

Dec 6, 2020: Valencia Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:37)

Oct 17, 2020: World Half-Marathon (1st, 58: 49)

Nov 24, 2019: Kampala Half Marathon (1st, 61:53)