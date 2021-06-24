Daily Monitor Sports Athletics Kiplimo to attempt 5000m Olympic ticket on final day Thursday June 24 2021 Man On The Hunt. Ugandan athlete Kiplimo is looking to fly Uganda’s flag over the long distance double in Tokyo. PHOTO | AGENCIES Advertisement By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author Youngster Jacob Kiplimo is looking to become the third Ugandan runner to double on track at the Tokyo Olympics. “My focus is the 10,000m,” he said in a recent interview. “I think I am going to first sit together with my coach. But to me, I think I will run double.” However, Kiplimo must first qualify over the 5000m to confirm his desires.The 20-year-old had initially set out to beat the qualifying mark over the 12-and-a-half-lap race at the Golden Gala Diamond Meeting in Florence, Italy on June 10.Kiplimo will have one more shot at the Olympic ticket for the 5000m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Meeting in Luzern, Switzerland next week.“He will run on June 29th,” his manager Beppe Picotti, from Italian management Rosa Associati, confirmed yesterday. Advertisement Deadline dayThe world half-marathon champion Kiplimo must run under a time of 13 minutes and 13.50 seconds at the Stadion Allmend on Tuesday.Ironically, that day is the deadline set by World Athletics for qualification to the Olympics, which definitely puts some pressure under Kiplimo’s spikes.Kiplimo already qualified over the 10000m after winning the race in the seventh fastest time ever of 26:33.93 at the Ostrava Golden Spike Meeting in Czech Republic on May 19.He also won the 5,000m race at the same event meeting in Ostrava last September in a stellar time of 12:48.63 - the second fastest time ever by a Ugandan - but it came outside the Olympic qualifying window.Uganda has three quota places for the men’s 5000m in Tokyo and only Joshua Cheptegei and Oscar Chelimo have qualified.10,000m race favourite Cheptegei and Winnie Nanyondo are the only other Ugandans runners looking to double in Tokyo. Nanyondo is preparing for both the 800m and 1,500m. MEN’S 5000 METRES World Champion: Edris Muktar (ETH)Olympic Champion: Mo Farah (GBR)World Record: 12:35.35 (Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)Tokyo Olympic Final: August 6Uganda’s Tokyo reps (qualified): Joshua Cheptegei, Oscar Chelimo (3 to be selected)Kenya’s Tokyo reps: Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simui, Samuel Chebole2016 Olympic Medallists: Mo Farah (GBR), Paul Chelimo (USA), Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH)AT A GLANCEFull Name: Jacob KiplimoDate of birth: November 14, 2000Major events: 5000m, 10000mCoach: Iacorpo BrasiPersonal Bests: 7:26.64 (3000m), 12:48.63 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m)Manager: Federico RosaManagement: Rosa Association 2019dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com Advertisement In the headlines Gen Wilson Mbadi appointed new CDF Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu has been appointed the deputy CDF while Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is now the Commander Land Forces Govt to resume Covid vaccination on Monday This comes after government received 175,200 doses of vaccines from the French government on June 17 Speaker Oulanyah flies to UKI’ll advise Museveni to prepare for smooth transition of power, says Gen TumwineFriday declared public holiday as Uganda seeks God’s intervention on CovidMakerere graduates to wait longer for transcriptsPolice Constables arrested for stealing beer